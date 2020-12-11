Barbara Windsor's on-screen son Steve McFadden leads celebrity tributes following her tragic death

Celebrities have paid tribute to Barbara Windsor following her death. Picture: PA

Barbara Windsor dead: a number of celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to the legendary Eastenders actress.

It was announced today that Eastenders legend Barbara Windsor had sadly died aged 83 after a battle with dementia.

The actress, who was also known for her roles in the Carry On films, took on the role of Peggy Mitchell in Eastenders in 1994, and became one of the soap's most-loved characters.

Her husband Scott Mitchell announced her death in a statement, writing: It is with deep sadness that I can confirm that my darling wife Barbara passed away at 8.35pm on Thursday 10 December at a London care home.

“Her passing was from Alzheimer’s/dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last seven days by her side.

Barbara's husband Scott released a statement announcing her death. Picture: PA

“Myself, her family and friends will remember Barbara with love, a smile and affection for the many years of her love, fun, friendship and brightness she brought to all our lives and the entertainment she gave to so many thousands of others during her career.

“Barbara’s final weeks were typical of how she lived her life. Full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end.

“It was not the ending that Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserves. I will always be immensely proud of Barbara’s courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness and still trying to help others by raising awareness for as long as she could.”

A number of celebrities have paid tribute to Barbara, including many of her Eastenders co-stars.

A rep for Steve McFadden, who played her on-screen husband Phil Mitchell, said that he was 'devastated' by her death.

Danniella Westbrook, who played Peggy's daughter Sam, took to Twitter to share her tribute, writing: “MY HEART IS BROKEN. Bar you will always be in my heart forever. Good bye, I LOVE YOU XXX RIP Barbara WINDSOR.”

Former Eastenders star Patsy Palmer wrote on Instagram: “I'm extremely sad to hear that my friend 'Dame' Barbara Windsor has passed away. I'm sitting here thinking of the 100's of memories we shared.

“Too many to comprehend. We were like family for a long time, ups downs, ins and outs but you will never meet a more professional actress than Babs.”

“@scott.mitchell3 You were the best husband she could've wished for. You deserve the highest accolade.

“We shared such magical times together and I'll cherish every one. I can hear that laugh now as I sit and think about her. I hope it'll ring in my ears forever.

"She always looked out for me and so did you. Love you both very much. I'm gutted! I could say so much but I'm so sad. RIP BABS."

Tamzin Outhwaite, who played Mel Owens, wrote: "Meant to be sleeping but can't.... RIP Barbara Windsor... #legend #icon #nationaltreasure #friend #heroine.

"All I can hear is "Ello darlin" #ripbarbara.”

David Walliams also paid tribute to Barbara on Instagram, writing: "Goodbye Dame Babs. You were my first love as a child in the Carry On films and I will love you forever. Working with you, spending time with you, and being your friend was the one of the greatest thrills of my life. You were the unofficial Queen of England, an icon for over half a century and treasured by the nation."

Jonathan Ross wrote: "Barbara Windsor in real life was everything you might have hoped for. So warm, so funny, so kind. Goodnight sweetheart x #BarbaraWindsor".