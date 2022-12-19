Jeff Brazier announces split from wife Kate after nine years together

Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer separated earlier this year. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The TV presenter admitted he's 'never felt loneliness like it' after calling time on his relationship with Katie Dwyer.

Jeff Brazier has announced he has split from his wife Katie Dwyer after four years of marriage.

The telly presenter, 43, revealed the couple decided to go their separate ways earlier this year following almost a decade together.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the heartbroken broadcaster admitted he was struggling to come to terms with his new single life and was feeling lonelier than ever in the wake of the break-up.

The father-of-two, who shares sons Bobby, 19, and Freddie, 18, with his late ex Jade Goody, explained he was processing some major life changes which made it difficult for him to be open about his situation.

Next to a photo of himself smiling, Jeff wrote on Instagram: "A moment to practice what I preach and start the new week with honesty. One for the smilers and eternally positive individuals who don’t often afford themselves the right to share their own vulnerabilities.

"I have so much to be grateful for and I appreciate facing the lessons I need to grow but this year has been challenging to say the least.

"My 9 year relationship ended earlier in the year and I’ve been working through that on top of supporting someone close to me who is going through something difficult.

"The boys and I have recently moved home to a new area & I spend most of the time alone as the boys obviously have their own things going on.

"It’s been constant change this year and I’m good with adapting but the combination of things have left me low at times and I’ve honestly never felt loneliness like it. Can we put Christmas back a few months?!"

He continued to let his emotions pour out, adding: "I have lots of great friends and I know they’re a phone call away but sometimes I find it hard to admit I’m struggling with all of the change preferring just to keep working through it myself. I’m a bit too good at that.

"There was always going to come a day when the boys didn’t want or need me so much and I thought I’d be more than ok with having all this time on my hands!

"I know the time is a gift and I have to plug myself back in to the friendships that have supported me, surviving 14 years of my focus understandably laying elsewhere.

"My own self development and the kindness and support I’m able to give myself remains my strong point, I just need to work on connectedness and resist the life long temptation to deal with everything on my own."

Jeff and Kate have announced their split after nine years together. Picture: Getty

Acknowledging the fact he feels more comfortable helping others rather than himself, he summarised by saying: "I know there are many of us out there that find it easier to support than be supported but here’s to a better balance of the two in 2023, we need it and deserve it.

"Well that wasn’t so hard after all. I hope if you need to level with a few people about how things are for you, it encourages you to do the same."

The couple were reportedly on rocky ground just a year after tying the knot in Portugal when Jeff's rep confirmed they were facing ‘difficulties’ in their relationship.

Months later the telly star revealed that Kate had potentially changed her mind about starting a family.

At the time, he said: "I had thought when we got married we’d go straight in [on starting a family] but there seems to have been a change of heart about that, and a need for a little more time before those decisions are made."

