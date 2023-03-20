Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier says he only knows his mum ‘through other people’s memories’

Bobby Brazier has opened up about his late mum Jade Goody. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

Bobby Brazier has opened up his memories of his mum and Big Brother star Jade Goody.

The 19-year-old is the son of reality star Jade and presenter Jeff Brazier and is now an actor himself.

Jade was best known for starring in Big Brother in 2002 but sadly died in 2009 at the age of 27-years-old after a battle with cervical cancer.

Speaking in a new interview with The Times, Bobby said he didn’t really remember time spent with him mum, but relies on memories from members of his family.

Jade Goody sadly passed away at the age of 27-years-old. Picture: Alamy

“I guess I know my mum through other people’s memories of my mum,” he said.

“Maybe memories of memories. I’m always being told about her and what she meant to people.”

He went on to praise his parents for helping him in his career, continuing: “Thank you, Mum and Dad, for the opportunities that may come my way.

“But I can thank me for the belief in myself, and my dad for giving me the belief.”

Having followed in the footsteps of his famous mum, Bobby joined EastEnders as Freddie Slater back in September last year.

Bobby Brazier joined EastEnders in 2022. Picture: BBC

He has now opened up about his experience of fame compared to his mums, saying: "I've never really thought about her experience of fame.

“I think to assume that anybody's experience of fame is glamorous, or that it will make you whole or happy, is silly.

"It might make some things better, but because of that it'll make other things worse."

This comes after Bobby opened up about his career during a TV interview on Good Morning Britain.

Discussing how his mum would feel about him acting, he said: “She’d be proud. Why wouldn’t she be? Anyone who loves and cares about me, all my friends and my family, they’re all proud and all supportive.

“I’m sure – well, I know – she’d be the same.”