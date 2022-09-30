What happened to Little Mo in EastEnders and is she returning?

30 September 2022, 14:48

Is Little Mo returning to EastEnders?
Is Little Mo returning to EastEnders? Picture: BBC/ITV

Is Little Mo returning to EastEnders and what happened to her? Find out everything...

When EastEnders newbie Freddie Slater joined the soap, it left fans desperate to see Little Mo return.

The fan favourite left Walford all the way back in 2006, when little Freddie was just a baby.

But with Freddie - played by Bobby Brazier - tracking down Mo's ex Billy Mitchell, it paved the way for a story involving Little Mo.

So, what happened to her and is she returning? Here’s what we know…

Kacey Ainsworth played Little Mo in EastEnders
Kacey Ainsworth played Little Mo in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

What happened to Little Mo in EastEnders?

Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth) is probably best known for being part of a horrific domestic abuse storyline with her husband Trevor Morgan (Alex Ferns).

In a very memorable scene, Little Mo hit Trevor repeatedly with an iron on New Years Day in 2001 and was charged with attempted murder.

She then went on to date Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), but their romance broke down after Mo was raped by the evil Graham Foster (Alex McSweeney).

After finding out she was pregnant and giving birth to Freddie, it became too much Billy and he left.

Kacey Ainsworth hasn't ruled out an EastEnders return
Kacey Ainsworth hasn't ruled out an EastEnders return. Picture: Instagram

Following a failed romance with Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), Little Mo developed a relationship with her son's doctor, Dr Oliver Cousins (Tom Ellis).

Unfortunately, this didn’t work out and the heartbroken mum left to start a new life in Barnstaple with Freddie in 2006.

Is Little Mo returning to EastEnders?

We don’t know whether Little Mo is rejoining EastEnders just yet, but actor Kacey previously said she has no plans to arrive back in Walford.

"I've done so much since I've left. I'm a regular in an ITV series [Grantchester] and we're on to our seventh series of that [...] I do so much stuff, I'm not sure there's room at the moment," she told the Daily Star last month.

Appearing on Loose Women back in 2018, she said that she's open to reprising the role if it was the right story.

She said: "It is asked a million times, and it's really lovely, it's very flattering because she was such a great character.”

“The writers on EastEnders are amazing and brilliant, and my old boss is there now. And we've talked lots of different storylines.

"But I'm so busy with Grantchester. I'm filming all summer and Grantchester is like a global programme now, so I'm also filming in America. So it would have to be logistically right.

"And also, I loved her so much, she was such a brilliant character. I wouldn't want to dilute her by going back with something."

