EastEnders star Max Bowden announces ex has given birth to his son

Who is Max Bowden's ex girlfriend and when did the Ben Mitchell star become a dad?

EastEnders star Max Bowden has become a dad for the first time.

The star revealed his ex-girlfriend has given birth to a baby boy by sharing an adorable photo from the hospital.

Max, 27, and Roisin, 37, started dating in October last year and announced they were expecting their first child together in April, before splitting a few months later.

Now Max has taken to Instagram to share his his excitement about the newest member of the family.

Alongside a black and white foot photo, Max wrote: "Reginald Buckle welcome to the world son. Born on the 19th September 2022.

"Greatest feeling in the world and a love like I’ve never felt. Will never get over the feeling of my son looking me in the eye for the first time."

Praising his ex, Max added: "Well done to Roisin on being such a strong first time Mum and taking to motherhood like a champ.

"Heart is very full of love and gratitude, and can’t wait to love this little man for eternity!"

Max went on to share a photo of his first cuddle with his son in the hospital room.

Roisin also posted the same sweet feet photo along with the caption: "Reginald Buckle born on the 19th September 2022."

"I haven’t been able to post until now as aside from having my hands full I’ve been in a complete bubble of love, bonding with my son and spending time getting to know each other."

She added: "I know it’s cliche but I have never felt love like this I cannot even begin to explain. I did however come across this beautiful piece by @jessurlichs_writer which sums up the early stages for us both beautifully."

His EastEnders co-stars were quick to comment, with Tamzin Outhwaite writing: “Congratulations babe… you will be an amazing DAD. ❤️”

Kellie Bright said: “Beautiful boy. Beautiful dad. ❤️❤️,” while new EastEnders star Bobby Brazier simply added a white heart.

This comes after it was reported Max, who plays Ben Mitchell in the soap, is now in a relationship with Whitney Dean star Shona McGarty.