Exclusive

The Jonas Brothers take a trip down memory lane with Heart

20 September 2024, 15:21

The Jonas Brothers take a trip down memory lane with Heart
The Jonas Brothers take a trip down memory lane with Heart. Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas, better known as the Jonas Brothers, popped into Heart this week where they reminisced about some of their most epic memories from their astounding career.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Jonas Brothers, made up of Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, are currently travelling the world with their tour, celebrating their five albums across 18 years.

To mark the European leg of their tour, the boys popped into Heart HQ in London where they took a trip down memory lane, unboxing some iconic moments from their career.

From their big hair back in the day, to their best memories in London and collaborating with Busted, here's what happened when the Jonas Brothers took on the memory box.

Watch the full interview on Global Player now by clicking the player above.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Fans have been wanting to know more about Adam from MAFS UK

Who is MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale? Age, job, Instagram, tattoos and exes revealed

Married at First Sight

Viewers have been wondering when MAFS UK is on TV

When is MAFS UK on? Days, time and channel explained

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK groom Ross is hoping to find his happily ever after

Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos, daughter, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Adam and Polly had an awkward start to their marriage

MAFS UK fans say same thing as Adam and Polly's wedding leaves viewers 'annoyed'

Married at First Sight

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Married at First Sight

Polly is taking part in MAFS UK

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and weight loss explained

Married at First Sight

Who is Steph from My Mum Your Dad?

Who is Steph from My Mum Your Dad? Age, job, children and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

MAFS fans are convinced Eve and Charlie will have a dramatic split

MAFS fans convinced Eve and Charlie will split after spotting major clue

Married at First Sight

Davina McCall dressed up on the red carpet as well as her doing yoga in purple gym wear and her dressed in full denim

Davina McCall facts: Age, relationships, children and TV shows

Emma and Caspar clashed on MAFS UK

MAFS UK star Caspar labelled 'red flag' by viewers after controversial comments to wife Emma spark debate

Married at First Sight

Only one couple from My Mum, Your Dad is still going strong a year later

My Mum Your Dad 2023 couples now: Who is still together and who has split?

TV & Movies

Mel Schilling was diagnosed with colon cancer last year, and has since been documenting her journey through surgery, chemotherapy and recovery

Mel Schilling cancer journey: Inside MAFS expert's health battle

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Eve and Charlie are one of the matches on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?

Married at First Sight

Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Married at First Sight

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been together for seven years

Are Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson still together?

TGI Fridays has gone into administration with all 87 UK restaurants being put up for sale

Is TGI Fridays closing? Full list of 87 restaurants up for sale as brand falls into administration

News

Tommy Fury is set to write a book about his life with Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury reveals he will discuss Molly-Mae Hague split and cheating accusations in new book
Chris Martin has been the frontman of Coldplay since 1996

Chris Martin facts: Coldplay singer's age, relationships, children, career and more

Fans believe Kristina and Kieran have split

MAFS UK groom drops huge ‘clue’ he and his wife have already split months after their wedding

Married at First Sight

Coldplay In Concert

Coldplay UK tour dates 2025: Presale tickets, prices, venues and more

Nik Kershaw

Nik Kershaw recalls forgetting lyrics at Live Aid concert: "I was completely out my depth"

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed

MAFS UK 2024 contestants revealed as series nine begins

Married at First Sight

Eve is one of the brides on Married At First Sight UK

Who is Eve from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram explained

Married at First Sight

Kieran is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Kieran from MAFS UK? Age, job, height and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Nathan is one of the 2024 MAFS UK grooms

Who is Nathan from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

The soundtrack for My Mum, Your Dad series two is just as epic

My Mum Your Dad playlist 2024: All the songs featured on series two

TV & Movies

Who is Moo Deng? The baby pygmy hippo going viral

Who is Moo Deng? Baby pygmy hippo's name translation, memes and merchandise explained

News

My Mum, Your Dad will air on ITV for two weeks, kicking off on the 16th September and finishing on 27th September

How long is My Mum Your Dad on for and how many episodes are there?

TV & Movies