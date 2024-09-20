Exclusive

The Jonas Brothers take a trip down memory lane with Heart

The Jonas Brothers take a trip down memory lane with Heart. Picture: Heart

By Alice Dear

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas, better known as the Jonas Brothers, popped into Heart this week where they reminisced about some of their most epic memories from their astounding career.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Jonas Brothers, made up of Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, are currently travelling the world with their tour, celebrating their five albums across 18 years.

To mark the European leg of their tour, the boys popped into Heart HQ in London where they took a trip down memory lane, unboxing some iconic moments from their career.

From their big hair back in the day, to their best memories in London and collaborating with Busted, here's what happened when the Jonas Brothers took on the memory box.

Watch the full interview on Global Player now by clicking the player above.