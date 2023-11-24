Bobby Brazier opens up about his losing mum Jade Goody

Bobby Brazier opens up about his losing mum Jade Goody. Picture: Instagram/Bobby Brazier/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Bobby Brazier has spoken out about his mum Jade Goody.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bobby Brazier, 20, has opened up about losing his mum, Big Brother winner Jade Goody, at the age of five.

The EastEnders actor and his brother Freddie, 19, were young children when their mother passed away from cervical cancer in 2009. The pair were raised by their father Jeff Brazier, 44, and have gone on to carve out successful careers despite this tragic event.

Bobby rarely speaks about his mother's death, however as his public profile has grown, he has begun to talk more openly about Jade.

In a recent interview with The Times, Bobby revealed that he only knows about his mum through other people, stating: "I'm always being told about her and what she meant to people. I guess I know my mum through other people's memories of my mum."

Bobby Brazier has spoken about his mother Jade Goody. Pictured here alongside Freddie Brazier in 2006. Picture: Getty

In a separate interview with The Face, Bobby explained: "I don’t feel like I’ve missed out on a mum. It’s normal life to me."

He continued: "I’ve kind of spent more life without her than I did with her."

Despite this, Bobby revealed during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, that his mum would be proud of him.

The actor said: "She’d be proud. Why wouldn’t she be? Anyone who loves and cares about me, all my friends and my family, they’re all proud and all supportive.

"I’m sure – well, I know – she’d be the same."

Jade Goody was only 27-years-old when she passed away. Pictured here with Bobby Brazier and Freddie Brazier in 2007. Picture: Getty

Before her passing, Jade had spoken openly about her worries regarding Bobby and Freddie after her death.

In an extract from her book, Jade said: "I keep thinking about what will happen to my boys if I am not here any more. Yes, they would go and live with Jeff - but even thinking about it tears me apart.

"Not because he can’t do it, but because my kids are only little and they need their mum. Whatever else I may be, I know I’m a b***** good mum. I am their rock.

"I teach them manners, take them to football, tell them off if they’re naughty, and read their bedtime stories. There is no one else who can do it like I can.

"I worry if I’m not here to do it, will it be done properly? Will they have the right school uniform and eat up their dinners? Oh god – what if the worst happens and they forget me? Freddy is only four, so he won’t remember much. Bobby is a bit more grown-up and realises more is wrong."

Bobby Brazier and his brother Freddie Brazier were raised by their father Jeff Brazier. Picture: Getty

Bobby has a close relationship with his father Jeff and during his recent win at the NTA's, Bobby thanked his dad for his support.

In his winning speech, the TV favourite said: "I’ve been thinking about what I might say over the last couple of days, and it’s just become very, very, very obvious.

"This actually has very, very, very little to do with me and everything to do with my Dad.

"Over the course of the last 20 years, I’ve consistently heard him say ‘because I can’. It was a mantra, or a motto of his. And him just saying that – because I can! Why not?"

Watch Bobby Brazier's NTA speech here:

Bobby Brazier thanks his father Jeff during NTA win

Bobby has become a fan favourite on EastEnders after joining the soap last year.

The actor plays Freddie Slater on the show and has been involved in various heartbreaking storylines.

Outside of acting, Bobby has also created a successful modelling career, working for brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger.

Read more: