Amy Dowden reveals she feels in 'limbo' after completing chemotherapy treatment

Amy Dowden reveals she feels in "limbo" after completing chemotherapy treatment. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Amy Dowden

By Hope Wilson

Amy Dowden has taken to Instagram to share how she is feeling after attending her latest hospital appointment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Amy Dowden has revealed that she feels in "limbo" while attending her monthly injection appointments, after completing chemotherapy treatment earlier this month.

The dancer was diagnosed with breast cancer in May and has been fighting the disease ever since. Amy has been documenting her cancer journey online, often updating fans on her progress.

Sharing a video on her Instagram Story of her ringing the cancer treatment bell, Amy confessed how she felt about her new routine.

The 33-year-old captioned the post: "Can't believe it's a whole two weeks ago! I'm off to the unit again today for my monthly injection."

Amy Dowden shared a how she was feeling regarding her monthly injections. Picture: Instagram/Amy Dowden

Amy continued: "But it does feel strange as when your in chemo cycles there's such a routine and atm you feel a little in limbo!

"But still so very proud of this moment!"

Watch Amy Dowden ring the cancer treatment bell here:

Amy Dowden rings bell to celebrate end of chemo journey

Amy went public with her cancer diagnosis earlier this year after she discovered a lump in April, just a day before she went on honeymoon with her husband Ben Jones.

Speaking on Loose Women about her cancer journey, Amy explained: "I knew. My mum had breast cancer but hers was picked up in a mammogram and she didn't feel it, it was picked up on her first mammogram.

"I didn't tell my husband Ben. I went on the honeymoon and every day you're putting sun tan lotion on and I could feel it. I just had this gut feeling."

After returning from their break, Amy sought treatment immediately and has continued to fight the disease.

Amy Dowden revealed she knew she had cancer before she went on honeymoon. Pictured here on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

Unfortunately, shortly after completing chemotherapy Amy injured her foot and has revealed that she must remain in a boot for the forseeable.

Taking to Instagram, Amy wrote: "Not the week I was hoping for since finishing chemo. Port out but unfortunately gained a boot for a fractured foot. 💔

"Absolutely gutted and heartbroken as this means the plans for me to dance in the Strictly Ballroom this year are no longer possible. This is what has kept me going the past few months.

"2023 is certainly not my year, roll on 2024 I say!"

Amy Dowden fractured her foot days after completing chemotherapy treatment. Picture: Instagram/Amy Dowden

Her post was flooded with positive comments, all sending love to Amy.

Choreographer Arelene Phillips wrote: "What an unbelievable thing to happen. Wishing you a speedy recovery and love and more love ❤️ 🩷"

Actress Amanda Abbington said: "Sending you the most love!!! Rest up beautiful girl. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

While The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman posted: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

