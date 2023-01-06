The Traitors' brand new series gets major format change

6 January 2023, 11:34

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Traitors US cast: Here's all the details on the new series of The Traitors including the host, cast and new format.

The Traitors took the TV world by storm at the end of last year.

But now the "ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust" has had an American makeover.

Launching on streaming service Peacock next week, the US version of the show is shot in exactly the same castle in Scotland.

The big change is that some celebrities will take part alongside 10 civilians, including reality stars from Big Brother, Real Housewives and Below Deck.

Alan Cumming is presenting The Traitors US
Alan Cumming is presenting The Traitors US. Picture: NBC

Iconic Scottish actor Alan Cumming is the host of The Traitors and he’s joined by the likes of Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Rachel Reilly (Big Brother), Ryan Lochte (Olympic Gold Medalist) and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor).

The game and challenges will stay pretty much the same and the competitors will be playing for a whopping $250,000.

Corie Henson, the executive vice president of Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal, said she can't wait for viewers to "experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate 'whodunit.'"

The Traitors has got a new format
The Traitors has got a new format. Picture: NBC

If you're planning to watch The Traitors in the US, streaming service Peacock is now available exclusively for Sky and NOW customers in the UK.

NOW customers will need an Entertainment Pass to access Peacock through the streaming service which costs £9.99 per month.

Sky TV customers will be able to access Peacock from their box at home.

Here in the UK, the show is hosted by Claudia Winkleman and welcomes 22 strangers to a castle in Scotland.

Brandi Glanville is starring in the new series of The Traitors
Brandi Glanville is starring in the new series of The Traitors. Picture: NBC

At the very beginning, Claudia is tasked with secretly picking players to become Traitors.

The rest of the group are known as Faithfuls and it’s their job to eliminate the Traitors using their best detective skills.

But with lots of murders, twists and turns along the way, it’s anybody's guess who will be left at the end to be in with the chance of winning up to £120,000.

