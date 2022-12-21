The Traitors fans spot 'flaw' which helps players work out who is a Faithful

Viewers think they have unlocked a filming clue. Picture: BBC/Twitter

As the Faithfuls struggle to banish the Traitors, viewers spot a filming 'error' which could actually help them win the game.

The Traitors has captivated reality show addicts with its ruthless tactics and double-crossing contestants, but viewers have pointed out a filming 'error' they believe gives the game away.

TV riddle-solvers highlighted a 'flaw' in the format that allows the on-screen players to work out who is a Faithful by process of elimination.

The theory involves those incredibly tense breakfast scenes, orchestrated to reveal who was murdered at the remote Scottish castle the night before.

Fans think the clue to who is a Faithful lies in who enters the morning meeting last – a pattern they're worried the remaining participants will cotton on to.

Tension has been building in the castle over the last few days. Picture: BBC

"Has anyone noticed the slight format error in The Traitors? If you’re a contestant, you can confidently assume the person coming in last for breakfast is a Faithful," wrote This is Going to Hurt author Adam Kay on Twitter.

Another viewer agreed, writing: "The flaw with The Traitors is that the last person back at breakfast is confirmed as a Faithful because the producers are obviously going to want to create tension for the viewers."

"Whoever walks into breakfast last is a guaranteed Faithful. But is that only obvious to us watching at home? They’ll have to change that for season 2 or it won’t work," said a third.

There's a potential prize fund of £120,000 at stake. Picture: BBC

While a fourth tweeted: "I love this show so much, but they will have to do something to change the breakfast table entrances for season 2, otherwise it will be very obvious to anyone who has watched season 1 that the last two who walk into breakfast are always Faithfuls due to the edit."

Despite the theories, the remaining Faithfuls still have a pretty bad track record of banishing their own, with six of the eight eliminations being completely wrong.

Some cutting viewers question whether the contestants have any clue at all as to who belongs to which side.

"The faithfuls need all the help they can get!," wrote one unimpressed fan.

Faithfuls must identify the Traitors to avoid being banished from the game. Picture: BBC

Those left in Claudia Winkleman's savage version of Cat and Mouse have everything to play for as the prize pot reaches almost £80,000 ahead of the final.

With just two tension-packed episodes left, the show culminates in one explosive special on Thursday 22nd December at 9pm.

It's only a matter of time before we see if the unrelenting Traitors claim the game or if truth really does win.

Read more: