Masked Singer 2023: Full line-up of characters revealed

Meet the Masked Singer UK's latest characters and judges. Picture: ITV

Who is starring in The Masked Singer UK this year? Here are all the characters and costumes singing in the brand new series.

The Masked Singer UK is returning to TV screens early next year and this series promises to be even more bonkers and bazaar than the last.

The singing competition is back for a fourth season, in which 12 celebrity acts will perform in lavish costumes as famous judges Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, and Davina McCall guess who's behind each disguise.

This year's shock twist sees the show's first double act join the line-up, but who else is taking part in the 2023 contest?

Here we take you through each crazy character, from Rubbish to Fawn, and reveal what returning host Joel Dommett and the star-studded panel have to say.

Cat and Mouse

The Masked Singer UK's first ever duo joins the line-up this year, no doubt confusing viewers even more with double the voices to pick apart.

Could it be Ant & Dec? Trinny & Susannah? Jedward? The list goes on but the guessing starts now.

Cat and Mouse are the show's first singing duo. Picture: ITV

Jacket Potato

With his glitzy foil jacket and cool shades, could this singing jacket potato have a career in the kitchen?

Is the hot potato a clue to this singer's career? Picture: ITV

Jellyfish

This celebrity contestant will no doubt have a sting in their tentacles, but will the celebrity judges be able to work it out?

Are you ready for this jelly? Picture: ITV

Phoenix

A mystical bird rising from the ashes will take to the stage in this year's contest, so are the clues in the costume?

Will this star rise from the ashes to steal the crown? Picture: ITV

Piece of Cake

This pretty piece of cake might represent a baking legend – that would be the cherry on top on the season.

Can you guess who's in the gateau? Picture: ITV

Ghost

Is this a celebrity about to revive their long-dead singing career? Either way, the costume is totally ghoul.

We're betting this ghost has a boo-tiful voice! Picture: ITV

Knitting

Rumours are already circling around this ball of twine, from crafty Stacey Solomon to comic Joe Lycett.

Can this singer pull the wool over our eyes? Picture: ITV

Pigeon

Another bird to throw in the singing mix, so are there any clues in its golden glasses or granny slippers?

Viewers will surely be cooing over this celeb's talents. Picture: ITV

Fawn

This sassy deer is sure to turn heads with its performance but who do those moves belong to?

Oh deer! There's another singing star to guess. Picture: ITV

Rubbish

Hopefully not a sign of this celebrity contestant's singing talents, Rubbish has got to win an award for the best googly eyes on TV.

This bin better not waste its opportunity. Picture: ITV

Otter

This underwater creature is famous for being cute and cuddly, so are we looking at a national treasure?

Will this star blow the other contestants out the water? Picture: ITV

Rhino

This costume packs a punch but who is behind that American-inspired get-up?

Will Rhino be charging its way to the finals? Picture: ITV

Joel Dommett is back as The Masked Singer's host

Comedian and The Masked Singer UK's host is back for another series of the singing show.

The I'm A Celeb favourite will be introducing the mystery contestants on stage and cracking jokes with the judges, a role that he's thrilled to be returning to.

"It's such a fun show to do, and honestly, I feel so privileged to be a part of it," he said.

Speaking of the 2023 series, Joel added: "We've got some theme weeks, which were some of my most favourite shows, just because it makes it easier to write funny links, because you've got a theme.

"It's a good place to start from, makes it more ridiculous! But yeah, it's just the same as usual, but a step further. I think that's what we seem to be doing each time; we're making it more ridiculous, more fun."

Comic Joel Dommett will present the brand new series. Picture: ITV

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan will star as judges

The star-spangled panel are back with a bang for The Masked Singer UK's fourth series.

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan will all be returning to their guessing game roles, making up one glitzy and inquisitive panel.

And there's a judge in particular who thinks this season tops the lot, with one performer even making her cry.

Davina said: "Jellyfish is an extraordinary performer and has made us all feel pretty emotional. Rhino, as well, has been particularly emotive. There are people who completely draw you in."

ITV has revealed the celebrity judges starring alongside host Joel Dommett. Picture: ITV

Jonathan explained he was happy to be back with the gang, saying: "They’re such a lovely bunch to work with. They are good fun and it gives us all an excuse to dress up and go out for the day if nothing else!"

Rita gave us a sneak peek of what's to come, revealing: "Well, I say this every time, but I really feel like it’s next level this year. There's a specific two that I feel are just mind-blowing. And there are some real singers in the mix."

While Mo added: "The coolest thing is when you first start recording episode one, it's seeing what characters they have, what costumes there are, and the dancers. But yeah, some of the people that are revealed this year, I'm like, 'wow!'"

The Masked Singer UK starts on 1st January at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: