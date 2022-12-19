Masked Singer 2023: Full line-up of characters revealed
19 December 2022, 18:11
Who is starring in The Masked Singer UK this year? Here are all the characters and costumes singing in the brand new series.
The Masked Singer UK is returning to TV screens early next year and this series promises to be even more bonkers and bazaar than the last.
The singing competition is back for a fourth season, in which 12 celebrity acts will perform in lavish costumes as famous judges Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, and Davina McCall guess who's behind each disguise.
This year's shock twist sees the show's first double act join the line-up, but who else is taking part in the 2023 contest?
Here we take you through each crazy character, from Rubbish to Fawn, and reveal what returning host Joel Dommett and the star-studded panel have to say.
Cat and Mouse
The Masked Singer UK's first ever duo joins the line-up this year, no doubt confusing viewers even more with double the voices to pick apart.
Could it be Ant & Dec? Trinny & Susannah? Jedward? The list goes on but the guessing starts now.
Jacket Potato
With his glitzy foil jacket and cool shades, could this singing jacket potato have a career in the kitchen?
Jellyfish
This celebrity contestant will no doubt have a sting in their tentacles, but will the celebrity judges be able to work it out?
Phoenix
A mystical bird rising from the ashes will take to the stage in this year's contest, so are the clues in the costume?
Piece of Cake
This pretty piece of cake might represent a baking legend – that would be the cherry on top on the season.
Ghost
Is this a celebrity about to revive their long-dead singing career? Either way, the costume is totally ghoul.
Knitting
Rumours are already circling around this ball of twine, from crafty Stacey Solomon to comic Joe Lycett.
Pigeon
Another bird to throw in the singing mix, so are there any clues in its golden glasses or granny slippers?
Fawn
This sassy deer is sure to turn heads with its performance but who do those moves belong to?
Rubbish
Hopefully not a sign of this celebrity contestant's singing talents, Rubbish has got to win an award for the best googly eyes on TV.
Otter
This underwater creature is famous for being cute and cuddly, so are we looking at a national treasure?
Rhino
This costume packs a punch but who is behind that American-inspired get-up?
Joel Dommett is back as The Masked Singer's host
Comedian and The Masked Singer UK's host is back for another series of the singing show.
The I'm A Celeb favourite will be introducing the mystery contestants on stage and cracking jokes with the judges, a role that he's thrilled to be returning to.
"It's such a fun show to do, and honestly, I feel so privileged to be a part of it," he said.
Speaking of the 2023 series, Joel added: "We've got some theme weeks, which were some of my most favourite shows, just because it makes it easier to write funny links, because you've got a theme.
"It's a good place to start from, makes it more ridiculous! But yeah, it's just the same as usual, but a step further. I think that's what we seem to be doing each time; we're making it more ridiculous, more fun."
Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan will star as judges
The star-spangled panel are back with a bang for The Masked Singer UK's fourth series.
Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan will all be returning to their guessing game roles, making up one glitzy and inquisitive panel.
And there's a judge in particular who thinks this season tops the lot, with one performer even making her cry.
Davina said: "Jellyfish is an extraordinary performer and has made us all feel pretty emotional. Rhino, as well, has been particularly emotive. There are people who completely draw you in."
Jonathan explained he was happy to be back with the gang, saying: "They’re such a lovely bunch to work with. They are good fun and it gives us all an excuse to dress up and go out for the day if nothing else!"
Rita gave us a sneak peek of what's to come, revealing: "Well, I say this every time, but I really feel like it’s next level this year. There's a specific two that I feel are just mind-blowing. And there are some real singers in the mix."
While Mo added: "The coolest thing is when you first start recording episode one, it's seeing what characters they have, what costumes there are, and the dancers. But yeah, some of the people that are revealed this year, I'm like, 'wow!'"
The Masked Singer UK starts on 1st January at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
