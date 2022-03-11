The Masked Singer chaos as contestant's mask falls off mid-song

11 March 2022, 15:11

McTerrier lost his mask after his performance
McTerrier lost his mask after his performance. Picture: FOX

On the first episode of season seven of The Masked Singer US, one of the contestants lost his mask mid-song...

The Masked Singer, the most bonkers show to ever grace TV, returned for its seventh season in the US.

The hugely popular reality show sees a bunch of mystery celebs perform a song for a panel and live audience. The catch, though, is that they're dressed in elaborate costumes - and we don't find out who they are until they're eliminated.

Characters in this series include the likes of Firefly, Miss Teddy, and Queen Cobra - and Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger have all returned to the panel.

The first episode saw a character called McTerrier perform Everybody's Working For The Weekend by Loverboy while dressed as a giant Scottish dog.

McTerrier performed Everybody's Working For The Weekend by Loverboy
McTerrier performed Everybody's Working For The Weekend by Loverboy. Picture: FOX

Moments after his performance, he lost his balance, stumbled, and his mask fell off his head.

The panel quickly turned their heads away so they didn't find out his identity, and McTerrier repeatedly shouted: "what do I do?"

He lost his mask at the end of the performance
He lost his mask at the end of the performance. Picture: FOX
A member of the production crew rushed to help him with his mask
A member of the production crew rushed to help him with his mask. Picture: FOX

A member of the production team rushed to put the mask back on, and McTerrier managed to keep his identity secret.

"This is a first," said Nick. "He just sang his head off."

Jenny then added: "This will go down in Masked Singer history."

Sadly, McTerrier ended up being the first contestant eliminated - and it was pastry chef and TV presenter Duff Goldman behind the mask.

You can watch the full reveal below:

