Camilla makes hilarious joke as she meets actress who plays her in The Crown

10 March 2022, 12:15 | Updated: 10 March 2022, 12:27

Camilla and Emerald met on International Women's Day this week
Camilla and Emerald met on International Women's Day this week. Picture: Alamy

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, met with actress Emerald Fennell earlier this week.

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Cornwall came face-to-face with the actress who plays her in Netflix series The Crown.

Camilla and actress and filmmaker Emerald Fennell met at the Women of the World Festival event at Clarence House on Tuesday, which was held to commemorate International Women's Day.

It was the first time that the two women had met, and they were photographed being introduced at the reception.

Camilla gave a talk during the event, and joked that her "fictional alter ego" Emerald could finish her speech if she were to "fall off her perch".

Camilla and Emerald were photographed at an event for International Women's Day on Tuesday
Camilla and Emerald were photographed at an event for International Women's Day on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

She said: "It is reassuring to know that, if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over – so, Emerald, be prepared!"

Emerald played a young Camilla Parker Bowles seasons three and four of the Netflix series.

Speaking about meeting Camilla this week, Emerald said: "It was absolutely delightful. She is such an impressive person, it was fittingly nice to meet her today on International Women’s Day because she does so much for so many particularly female-centred charities.

Emerald played Camilla in seasons three to four of The Crown
Emerald played Camilla in seasons three to four of The Crown. Picture: Alamy

"I was nervous I might be thrown in the tower but so far so good.

"She’s been in the spotlight for a long time and has always weathered it with a lot of grace and good humour."

When questioned about her conversation with Camilla, Emerald remained tight-lipped about what was discussed.

She said: "You know what – I’m going to be very discreet, because if I’ve learnt anything it’s 'loose lips sink ships'."

