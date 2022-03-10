Gogglebox's Dave and Shirley share rare picture of their daughter

Dave and Shirley have shared a rare photo of their daughter. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Dave and Shirley from Channel 4's Gogglebox have shared a rare picture of their daughter Gemma.

Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley Griffiths have delighted fans after sharing a rare photo of their daughter Gemma.

In a post for International Women's Day, which took place on Tuesday of this week, Gemma and her mum beamed as they posed for the camera.

Dave and Shirley have been on Gogglebox since 2015. Picture: Channel 4

The sweet post was captioned: "Respect to all women throughout the world #internationalwomensday."

Fans rushed to comment their excitement at the rare family pic, with one writing: "Lovely photo ❤️ xx."

Another added: "Gorgeous Gorgeous ❤️," while a third wrote: "And to you two beautiful ladies ❤️❤️ xxx."

Dave and Shirley joined Gogglebox during season six in 2015.

The couple, who have been married for 40 years, live in Caerphilly in South Wales.

They have been a huge hit with viewers, and it has so far been just the two of them appearing to watch TV.

Outside their work on Gogglebox, Dave works as a cleaner in a factory, while Shirley works in retail.

As well as daughter Gemma, who is 35, they have a son named Simon, who is 43 years old.