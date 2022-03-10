Gogglebox's Dave and Shirley share rare picture of their daughter
10 March 2022, 10:53
Dave and Shirley from Channel 4's Gogglebox have shared a rare picture of their daughter Gemma.
Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley Griffiths have delighted fans after sharing a rare photo of their daughter Gemma.
In a post for International Women's Day, which took place on Tuesday of this week, Gemma and her mum beamed as they posed for the camera.
The sweet post was captioned: "Respect to all women throughout the world #internationalwomensday."
Fans rushed to comment their excitement at the rare family pic, with one writing: "Lovely photo ❤️ xx."
Another added: "Gorgeous Gorgeous ❤️," while a third wrote: "And to you two beautiful ladies ❤️❤️ xxx."
Dave and Shirley joined Gogglebox during season six in 2015.
The couple, who have been married for 40 years, live in Caerphilly in South Wales.
They have been a huge hit with viewers, and it has so far been just the two of them appearing to watch TV.
Outside their work on Gogglebox, Dave works as a cleaner in a factory, while Shirley works in retail.
As well as daughter Gemma, who is 35, they have a son named Simon, who is 43 years old.