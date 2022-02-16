Gogglebox’s Izzi Warner shares rare photo of boyfriend Grant

Who is Gogglebox star Izzi Warner's boyfriend? Here's what we know...

Gogglebox is returning to our screens this Friday, which means Izzi and Ellie Warner will be back in front of the TV.

But while the sisters usually like to keep their private lives out of the spotlight, now Izzi has shared a glimpse into her relationship with boyfriend Grant.

Despite being with him for years and the pair sharing two children, Izzi, 29, has never brought Grant onto Gogglebox.

But celebrating another Valentine's day with her partner, Izzi shared a rare tribute to him with a photo on Instagram.

Gogglebox's Izzi Warner shared a photo with her boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

In the snap, the reality TV star is cuddling up to her boyfriend wearing an embroidered black dress, while Grant is in a Burberry-inspired jumper and jeans.

"Jumping on the band 🚛. Happy valentines to my love 💗💞💓,” Izzie captioned the post.

Fans of Gogglebox were quick to comment, with one writing: “What a couple 👏.”

“You make a lovely couple ❤️,” said another, while a third added: “Lovely to finally see your other half ❤ 💙 Looking stunning as usual xx.”

Izzi and Grant are parents to eldest son Bobby, who is now seven-years-old, while little Bessie was born in February 2020.

Gogglebox star Izzi and her two children. Picture: Instagram

As for Ellie, 31, she has been with her boyfriend Nat for a few years now, first mentioning him back in 2018.

Speaking to The Sun Online on the red carpet at the National Television Awards in 2018, Ellie and her sister Izzi said: "We've both got boyfriends. They're in hiding, they let us have the limelight."

We don’t know very much about Nat, other than the fact he’s from Leeds and seemingly lives with Ellie in her family home.

He also filled in for Izzi on Gogglebox during the pandemic.

Izzi and Ellie are back on Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, in other Gogglebox news Stephen Webb has pulled out of Gogglebox this weekend after testing positive for Covid.

The hairdresser from Brighton shared the news in an Instagram video, telling fans: "Hello, this is a message to the Gogglebox crew.

"Good luck filming this week. I can't wait to see you Friday. I need a laugh desperately. We can't film this week because I've got Covid."