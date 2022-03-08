Gogglebox is looking for 'funny families' in northern England - here's how to apply

Do you have what it takes to be on Gogglebox? Picture: Channel 4

If you dream of watching TV for a living, then do we have a perfect job for you...

Channel 4's Gogglebox is on the lookout for new sets of families and friends to join the show, and they're specifically looking at areas in the north of England.

Posting a casting call to Instagram, a Gogglebox producer wrote: "Looking for funny families in the NORTH of England for new series of C4's Gogglebox.

Gogglebox is on the hunt for new families. Picture: Channel 4

"Leave a comment below if this sounds like you and feel free to tag anyone who would be perfect.

"I'm looking to have chats with hilarious families / couples / groups of friends from LIVERPOOL, BRADFORD, DEWSBURY, SHEFFIELD and surrounding areas for an upcoming series of Gogglebox.

"Please tag the funniest people you know particularly interested in speaking to diverse groups who are underrepresented. Get in touch!"

As reported by Yorkshire Post, producer executive producer Victoria Ray added: "The ideal people are ones who don't know that they're funny. We like people who are charismatic, engaging and don't necessarily see themselves as TV personalities.

"We like to pick people who don't want to be on the telly."