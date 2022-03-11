Rupert Grint has introduced his daughter to Harry Potter and she has her very own wand

11 March 2022, 10:29

Rupert Grint's daughter has her very own wand
Rupert Grint's daughter has her very own wand. Picture: Alamy/Instagram
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint has been introducing his daughter to Harry Potter.

In possibly the cutest bit of news we’ve heard all year, Rupert Grint’s daughter is a Harry Potter fan and has her own wand.

Rupert, who played Ron Weasley in all seven films in the franchise, welcomed his daughter Wednesday with his partner Georgia Groome in May 2020.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the host asked him about his little girl.

Rupert Grint discussed parenthood on The Tonight Show
Rupert Grint discussed parenthood on The Tonight Show. Picture: NBC

He said: “Now you have this beautiful baby and one day you’re going to show her these movies one day and say: ‘That’s daddy!’”

“I’ve already started showing her the trailers,” Rupert, 33, responded, before adding: “She has a wand and a PEZ dispenser with my head on it.”

Rupert played Ron Weasley in Harry Potter
Rupert played Ron Weasley in Harry Potter. Picture: Alamy

Rupert, who stars in Apple TV+ show The Servant, also revealed that she accidentally learnt a rude word from him when she overheard him reading his script.

“She says ‘Dada’, she says ‘Mama’, it was kind of at the same time. And also, the F-word came pretty quick!” he said.

He then explained that he was rehearsing his lines for his character Julian Pearce, who frequently says the expletive, in front of her.

Rupert added: “Now she just says it whenever she’s excited.“We were in the toy store today and she was just walking around dropping it.”

He added that his daughter’s accidental rude language sparks a ‘mixed’ reaction from people, but that he might inadvertently ‘encourage’ it.

"It’s kind of a mixed reaction. We find it hilarious, so it’s kind of encouraging it," he said.

