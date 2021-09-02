You can now stay in a Harry Potter cottage featuring a Hogwarts dormitory

You can stay in this Harry Potter room. Picture: Airbnb

This Harry Potter Airbnb is the perfect country escape for any Hogwarts fans.

Calling all Harry Potter fans, if you are planning a quick break over autumn then this magical property in Ireland could be the perfect choice.

Spellcast Cottage is full of surprises including Potter themed rooms and even a secret room.

Sleeping four people, there is a Hogwarts-themed dormitory to rest in which has wooden beds and a sweet little hideaway.

This Harry Potter cottage is amazing. Picture: Airbnb

Harry Potter fans would love this cottage in Ireland. Picture: Airbnb

There is Hogwarts bedding so it’ll be up to guests to decide who best suits sleeping in each house; Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin or Ravenclaw.

And no HP cottage would be complete without a cupboard under the stairs which is based on Harry’s dreadful bedroom when he lived in Privet Drive.

The cottage also features a Secret Room complete with mirror seating, glow in the dark wallpaper and ‘secret messages’ left by guests.

Guests will also find sweet details such as owls carved into the banisters and amazing artwork on the walls.

The attention to detail in this Harry Potter cottage is amazing. Picture: Airbnb

There is a secret room in the Harry Potter cottage. Picture: Airbnb

Your family can even transform into your favourite characters with the fancy dress options which include wizards' robes, wands and glasses.

There is also a courtyard which is designed like Platform 9 3/4, with a trolley poking out halfway through the wall.

This makes the perfect picture opportunity so you can pretend you’re about to board the Hogwarts Express.

After staying in the property, one guest wrote: “Absolutely fantastic home with everything you need & more!

There's a trolley in the courtyard. Picture: Airbnb

“The attention to detail is better than any home I ever witnessed- Harry Potter fans dream! A little secret surprise there too, the kids were buzzing when they found it!”

Someone else said: “This cottage is a must visit for any Harry Potter fans! It really was magical and full of secrets.

“The photos don’t even do this place justice it has to be seen for yourself! The attention to detail is just phenomenal nothing was missing.”

Spellcast Cottage is in Marshaltown Ennis Corthy in Ireland, and there is a minimum two-night stay, with prices starting at £281. You can find out more information on Airbnb.