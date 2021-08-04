Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe wants to play Sirius Black or Lupin in reboot

Daniel Radcliffe has said he would love to play Sirius or Lupin if the film franchise was rebooted.

We can’t believe it’s been ten years since the last Harry Potter film was released.

And now Daniel Radcliffe has revealed he’d love to be part of the franchise again, if a reboot were ever to be commissioned.

But he wouldn’t reprise his role as Harry Potter, instead he’d like to play Sirius Black or Professor Remus Lupin.

Daniel Radcliffe would like to play Lupin in a reboot of Harry Potter. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 32-year-old said: “I would probably want to go with like, Sirius or Lupin.

“Those were always the two characters that I was like, ‘They’re great’.

“And also like, I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people, and they’re like some of my favourite memories.”

He previously admitted that actors Gary Oldman and David Thewlis helped him to ‘figure out what acting was’ after bagging his role at the age of 12.

He said: “I have really, really fond memories of all my scenes with Gary Oldman and David Thewlis.

“They were some of the first scenes on the third and the fifth film where I started to feel like I was a young man who was just starting to figure out what acting was, and they were pretty cool people to be around.”

Meanwhile, HBO Max and Warner Bros., have previously banished rumours that a Harry Potter TV series is in the works, as they told The Post: “There are no ‘Harry Potter’ series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform.”

However, Daniel previously said he predicts a reboot is definitely on the way.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has opened up about a possible reboot. Picture: Alamy

Back in 2019, the star said: "I'm sure there will be some other version of it. I know I'm not the last Harry Potter I'm gonna see in my lifetime – we've already got a few more [in the stage play The Cursed Child]."

He added: "I feel like there are other stories from that world that you could absolutely turn into a TV series, 100 percent.

"A series with the older generation [Marauders], that could be very cool."