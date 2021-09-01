Harry Potter's Platform 9 ¾ trolley is touring UK train stations this year

1 September 2021, 14:53

A replica or the trolley at Platform 9 ¾ will be travelling across stations in the UK
Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

To mark 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was released in theatres, the famous trolley will be making stops up and down the country – but is your local train station being featured?

Harry Potter's famous Platform 9 ¾ trolley will be touring the UK this October, marking two decades since the first film instalment was released into cinemas.

The trolley usually resides at London King's Cross Station, the real location of Platform 9 ¾, where Harry travels to the Wizarding World through a brick barrier in the books and films.

But now, for one month only, a replica trolley will make its way around different train stations across the UK, giving fans of the books and film series the chance to get a picture travelling through the wall on to the platform, which eventually takes you to Hogwarts.

People will be able to recreate the moment Harry goes through the wall, and will even get the chance to dress in their house robes for the photo opportunity.

The original trolley at King's Cross attracts millions of visitors a year
Picture: Alamy

So where is the trolley going to be going and where can you experience what it is like to leave the muggle world?

The trolley will be moving from England to Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

You can find the locations and dates below:

  • Edinburgh Waverley Station - 16-18th October
  • Birmingham New Street Station - 23rd - 25th October
  • Cardiff Central Station - 26th - 28th October
  • Belfast Lanyon Place Station – 29th – 31st October
The trolley will be taken across the UK to celebrate 20 years since the first film instalment was released
Picture: Alamy
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was released two decades ago
Picture: Warner Bros

Stuart Kirkwood, Group Property Director from Network Rail, said on the matter: “The Platform 9 ¾ trolley in King’s Cross station is a fantastic attraction that boasts huge queues of Harry Potter fans daily.

"Edinburgh Waverley and Birmingham New Street are Network rail managed stations and it’s been great to take this fan favourite to locations outside of London to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film.

"We’re extremely pleased to add this touch of magic to these stations.”

People are being encouraged to visit their station for the big reveal of the trolley, and dress in their best Harry Potter outfits for the occasion.

