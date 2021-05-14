You can now visit these Harry Potter filming locations in the UK

Ever wanted to visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter? Picture: PH

By Alice Dear

If you love all things Harry Potter, these beautiful spots will be right up your street.

Harry Potter fans know that the majority of the film series was shot in the UK, which is great news for us as it means we can visit the iconic locations whenever we fancy.

But if you took a liking to the scenic outdoor settings from the eight blockbuster films, then we've got some better news – they've been revealed and they are all local.

Research carried out by CarMoney has revealed the five hidden beauty spots in the UK featured in the Harry Potter films, and they are just as stunning in real life.

Take a look:

1. Loch Shiel

Loch Shiel, also known as The Black Lake. Picture: PH

Loch Shiel even has a railway track looking over it – like the Hogwarts Express. Picture: PH

Located in Scotland, Loch Shiel is known in the wizarding world as The Black Lake.

Yes, this is the lake Harry, Krum, Fleur and Cedric went searching for their lost loved ones in the fourth film, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

The Black Lake is also a regular sight for the students of Hogwarts as they travel to and from the castle each year.

The railway is real, named the Glenfinnan Viaduct, and overlooks the Glenfinnan Monument as well as Lake Shiel.

2. Loch Etive

Loch Etive makes an apperance in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II. Picture: PH

In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II, Loch Etive makes an appearance.

In the scene after Ron, Hermione and Harry break into Gringotts, they can be seen flying across the landscape on the back of a dragon.

Loch Etive is the lake that they fall into after the dragon starts to return to the ground, and the water that Harry has the vision of Ravenclaw's diadem at Hogwarts.

3. Loch Morar

Loch Morar was used for numerous Hogwarts scenes. Picture: PH

Loch Morar wasn't used in any one scene, but was one of the lakes used to depict Hogwarts Lake.

Located in the coastal village of Mallaig, the Loch is the deepest freshwater body of water in the British Isles.

4. Loch Arkaig

Loch Arkaig was used to form Dumbledore's final resting place. Picture: PH

Loch Arkaig is one of the lakes that was used to depict Dumbledore's final resting place.

They also used Loch Eilt and merged them together to create the finished product.

5. Loch Eilt

Loch Eilt is recognisable as the location of Dumbledore's grave. Picture: PH

This Loch will be familiar to those of you who are familiar with the third film, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

In a scene with Harry, Ron and Hermione, Hagrid can be seen standing in this Loch while he skims stones, shortly after he sadly finds out Buckbeak has been sentenced to death.

The island in the middle of the Loch was also used as Dumbledore's grave.

