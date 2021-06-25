Inside Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper's family life

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper got married in 2019. Picture: Instagram

How long have Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah been together? Everything you need to know about the Celebrity Gogglebox stars...

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper are one of the cutest celeb couples around.

One look at their Instagram pages and you’ll see the pair love to share sweet selfies and glimpses into their home life.

And now Joel and Hannah have given us even more of an insight into their relationship by joining the Celebrity Gogglebox line up.

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper have been together for four years. Picture: Instagram

So, let’s take a look back at their relationship history…

How did Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper meet?

Joel, 36, and Hannah, 30, actually met on Instagram back in 2016 when Hannah ‘slid into his direct messages’.

Comedian Joel revealed in an interview on Loose Women: “We met on Instagram.

“She sent me a cat emoji with the heart eyes.

“That is the modern equivalent of the old phrase ‘you had me at hello,’ now it’s ‘you had me at cat emoji’.”

Joel Dommett and his model wife Hannah are starring on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram

The pair were first spotted out together in May 2017.

When did Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper get married?

The couple tied the knot back in September at a stunning beach ceremony in Mykonos.

Sharing the first photo from their wedding, the couple could be seen walking down the makeshift aisle while being covered in colourful confetti.

Model Hannah wore a full-length, white, off-shoulder dress with a deep sweetheart neckline and delicate embroidery.

Alongside the snaps, Joel said: "BEST DAY EVER. Love you @hannah_cooper."

Hannah shared the same image with the caption: "My Heart 09.09.19."

Last year, Hannah also shared a sweet photo with her husband celebrating the anniversary of their first date.

She wrote: “Joel Dommett. Five stars; would buy again.

“This past few weeks you’ve stepped it up to another level.

“Thanks for upping your cooking game and learning how to use two... yes TWO cooking pans at once so that there was always a meal if I wanted it.

“Happy First Date/ Engagement Day Anniversary.... Yeah it’s our thing. 🤓🤓”

Where do Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper live?

Joel and model wife Hannah live in south-west London where they bought their first house together in May 2019.

The couple often share a look inside their property, and it has a huge kitchen, stunning lounge and even a home gym.