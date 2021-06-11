Who are Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards? Everything you need to know about the Gogglebox stars...

11 June 2021, 17:00

Who are Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards?
Who are Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards? Picture: Instagram/Channel 4/PA Images

Who are Celebrity Gogglebox stars Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards?

Celebrity Gogglebox is finally back on our screens, with the likes of Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling and Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe returning.

But one pair who are new to the sofa are best pals Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards.

The footballing duo are both north of England and have worked together for years. But who are they and how do they know each other? Here’s what we know…

Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards are on Celebrity Gogglebox
Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards are on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Jamie Carragher?

Jamie Carragher is a 43-year-old former professional footballer.

He was a defender for Liverpool during a career which spanned 17 years before retiring in May 2013.

The footballing legend currently holds the record for the most appearances in a European competition for Liverpool with 149.

While he is no longer a footballer, Jamie is still part of the game and works as a pundit on Sky Sports.

Jamie Carragher and his family
Jamie Carragher and his family. Picture: Instagram

As for his family life, Jamie is married to his childhood sweetheart, Nicola Hart, and the pair have two children together - Mia and James.

Who is Micah Richards?

Micah Richards is a 32-year-old footballer who made his debut on the pitch all the way back in 2005.

He is known for playing for Manchester City FC, but also played for Fiorentina and Aston Villa.

He made his England debut in November 2006 and became the youngest defender to be called up to the England squad.

He won 13 caps for England between 2006 and 2012, and also played in the Great Britain squad for the 2012 Olympic football tournament.

Just like his good mate Jamie, Micah now works as a pundit for the BBC and Sky Sports.

The star also writes a football column for Mail Sport and is set to star in TV series Road To Wembley alongside Roy Keane later this year.

