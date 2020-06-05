Are Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore married?

Are Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore married? Picture: Instagram

When did Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore get engaged and how long have they been together? Here's what we know...

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have become one of the cutest celeb couples after they got together back in 2017.

Despite famously keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, the pair are now living together and occasionally share sweet updates on Instagram.

But are Iain and Laura married? And how did they meet? Here’s everything you need to know about their romance…

Are Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore married?

Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore are not married, but they are engaged.

Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore have been dating since 2017. Picture: Getty Images

Voiceover star Iain, 32, is thought to have proposed to 34-year-old Laura in South Africa - where they filmed Winter Love Island at the beginning of the year.

Read More: Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling condemn paparazzi who 'asked them for a reaction' following Caroline Flack's death

She was later photographed by her home wearing a stunning silver band with a yellow stone on her wedding ring finger.

A friend told The Sun at the time: “They couldn’t be happier. We’re thrilled for them.

"He’d obviously thought about it for a while, as he designed the ring and yellow’s her favourite colour.

“Their wedding plans are on hold due to the lockdown but it’s lovely to have a wedding to come.”

When did Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore meet?

The pair have been dating for three years, after meeting at an ITV party.

After months of staying coy about the romance, Laura confirmed the romance in August 2017.

Read More: How to apply for Gogglebox 2021

She said: "Yeah he’s my boyfriend. He’s lovely. I’ve got him as my screensaver. I’ve known him for ages."

And Iain opened up in March 2018, saying: "I’ve got someone who’s like me, but much, much better.

"And Laura’s got someone who’s like her, but much worse. I’ve done well out of it, but I’m dead happy because she’s lovely and stuff."

In June 2018 it was revealed that the couple were planning to move in together and in December of the same year, Laura shared a rare photo of the couple together in their new home.

Laura and Iain are now isolating together during the pandemic and regularly share hilarious TikTok videos.

Now Read: Will there be another series of Celebrity Gogglebox and who will be in the 2020 line up?