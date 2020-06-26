How old is Laura Whitmore and where is she from?

Laura Whitmore is on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram

Who is Laura Whitmore, what is her age and how tall is she? Here's what we know...

Laura Whitmore has been a staple on our screens for years, fronting some of our favourite TV shows.

But how much do we really know about Laura’s age, height and childhood? Find out everything…

Who is Laura Whitmore and how old is she?

Laura Whitmore is a 35-year-old TV presenter and model.

In 2003, Laura was a contestant in a modelling talent search on RTÉ's The Late Late Show with Pat Kenny, reaching the final 15 of the competition.

Laura Whitmore presented Winter Love Island. Picture: ITV

She started her presenting career on MTV, but is best known for hosting I'm A Celebrity spin-off Get Me Out Of Here Now.

The star has also fronted reality show Survival of The Fittest in February 2018, and took over from the late Caroline Flack to present Winter Love Island earlier this year.

In 2016, Laura took part in Strictly Come Dancing with professional partner Giovanni Pernice where she became the sixth contestant to be voted out.

Read More: See inside Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee's caravan after they self isolate together

Where is Laura Whitmore from?

Laura Whitmore was born in Dublin, Ireland. She attended Dublin City University where she studied journalism, including a year studying abroad at Boston University in the United States.

She now reportedly lives in Camden, north London, with boyfriend Iain Stirling.

What is Laura Whitmore’s height?

Laura is 5ft5 or 1.68m.

Who is Laura Whitmore’s boyfriend?

Laura has been with comedian Iain Stirling since July 2017 after they met at an ITV party.

They are now engaged after Iain is thought to have proposed to Laura in South Africa earlier this year.

Read More: Stacey Solomon bursts into tears as she reveals baby Rex is walking for the first time

Iain, 32, is best known for being the voiceover on Love Island but has also had TV presenting gigs on children’s channel CBBC, as well as CelebAbility on ITV2.

Laura confirmed the pair’s romance in August 2017 as she said: "Yeah he’s my boyfriend. He’s lovely. I’ve got him as my screensaver. I’ve known him for ages."

And Iain opened up in March 2018, saying: "I’ve got someone who’s like me, but much, much better.

"And Laura’s got someone who’s like her, but much worse. I’ve done well out of it, but I’m dead happy because she’s lovely and stuff."

Now Read: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock gets engaged to footballer Andre Grey