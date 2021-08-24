Who won Love Island 2021?

24 August 2021, 08:23

Liam Reardon and Millie Court won Love Island 2021
Liam Reardon and Millie Court won Love Island 2021. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Love Island winners 2021: Who won Love Island and what happened in the final?

Just four couples were left in the Love Island 2021 final on Monday night to battle it out for the £50k prize money.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran and Faye Winter and Teddy Soares were all hoping to be crowned King and Queen of the villa.

In total, over a million votes were cast and the nation’s favourite twosome came out on top.

But who won Love Island 2021? And what happened in the final? Here’s what we know…

There were four couples in the Love Island final
There were four couples in the Love Island final. Picture: ITV

Who won Love Island 2021?

WINNERS: Millie Court and Liam Reardon were the winners of Love Island 2021.

Following the results, the couple faced a prize money twist which ended with Millie sharing the cash and the pair each walking away with £25,000.

They’re actually the first ever pair of bombshells to win the show.

Runners up: Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran

Third Place: Teddy Soares and Faye Winter

Fourth Place: Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank

Liam and Millie won Love Island 2021
Liam and Millie won Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the episode, the boys and girls enjoyed their last night in the villa with an extra special summer ball.

Speaking about her blossoming romance with Liam, Millie said: “Seven weeks ago I walked into the Villa not knowing what my journey was going to hold. However, I knew I only had eyes for you.

“Things took a turn for the worse but I knew I wasn’t going to be able to stay away and I just wanted to be back in your arms. I’d happily let you sing to me for the rest of our lives!”

Teddy also made a sweet declaration for his partner Faye, as he said: “Ever since the beginning you’ve kept me on my toes. You’ve been a beautiful pain in my arse but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

“I love that you are fiery, strong, stunning and an independent woman who cares for others with genuine affection.Yes we've had our ups and downs but every moment when I’ve looked into those deep blue eyes, I’ve seen a future with you.”

Next up was Kaz and Tyler, where Kaz said: “My journey here started when you walked in. From the moment I saw you, I thought ‘he’s a bit of me!’ I never thought I would find someone like you here.”

Kaz continued: “You’re a gentleman, you’re funny, you’re kind and you’re even more affectionate than me!”

When it came to Toby’s turn, he told Chloe: “I’m not the best with words but for you Chlo, I’m willing to try. While I read this declaration of love with those piercing blue eyes watching me, I know that if I look up I might lose all composure!”

He then melted hearts when he asked Chloe to be his girlfriend in front of his friends.

