Who is Love Island's Tyler Cruickshank? Age, Career and Instagram revealed

Tyler Cruickshank has entered the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram/ITV

How old is Tyler Cruickshank and what does he do for a living? Find out everything about the new Love Island star...

Love Island 2021 has been more dramatic than ever, with bombshell after bombshell entering the villa.

And the latest Islander ready to shake things up is Tyler Cruickshank.

Along with Abigail Rawlings and Georgia Townend, Tyler will be trying to impress the Love Island contestants in a bid to couple up and win £50,000.

But who is Tyler and how old is he? Here’s what we know…

How old is Tyler Cruickshank?

Tyler is 26-years-old and grew up in Croydon.

When asked how his friends would describe him, he said: “Friends would describe me as confident.

“But on the flip side very caring, put people first, I always put people first. Family would say very well-mannered.”

And after being single for three years, Tyler is ready to be in a relationship.

He said: “I kind of miss having somewhere there. It’s a good opportunity to find someone. I’m really competitive so the challenge aspect I do like.

“I want to get out there in my shorts and show my abs. How would your friends and family describe you?

What is Tyler’s job?

Tyler is an Estate Agent, which means he has something in common with Faye Winter, who is a Lettings Manager.

“Faye, she’s a fiery-ish sort of character,” he said, adding: “She sticks up for her friends and for herself. I don’t think there’ll ever be a dull moment with her.”

But it looks like Tyler has got his eye on someone else, as he said: “Kaz (Kamwi), she just looks like she has so much energy about her.

“You kind of need it if you’re surrounded by people all the time. If you were feeling down, Kaz would be the person to uplift you.”

What is Tyler’s Instagram?

If you want to see Tyler with his top off on Instagram, head over to @tylercruickshank_.