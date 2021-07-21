Who is Love Island's Abigail Rawlings? Age, job and Instagram revealed...

Love Island bombshell Abigail has entered the villa. Picture: Instagram/ITV

How old is new Love Island bombshell Abigail Rawlings? Here's what you need to know...

Love Island is well and truly hotting up, with more dumpings than we’ve ever had before.

And now three more bombshells have been added into the mix, including Abigail Rawlings.

But who is the new girl Abigail? Here’s everything you need to know…

How old is Abigail Rawlings?

Abigail is 27-years-old and is from Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire.

Abigail Rawlings is the latest Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV

When asked what she’s looking for, Abigail said: "Am I looking for a boyfriend? 100% yes.

"I also want to make friends as well. When people ask: 'What is your goal in life?' One of mine is to meet as many people as I can and make as many friendships and connections with people, and not necessarily just here but all over the world."

What is Abigail’s job?

If you couldn’t tell by her incredible body art, Abigail is a tattoo artist after starting an apprenticeship almost ten years ago.

“I got my apprenticeship when I was 18,” she explained, continuing: “I was at uni at the time and I dropped out to become a tattooist - my mum was livid! I’ve been doing it now for eight years.

“Most of my tattoos are done by other people but I’ve got a portrait of my dog on my leg which I did myself.

“I’ve got loads of little stamps on my other ankle of things which are memories of things that have happened in my life where I want to dedicate the moment.”

Away from work, Abigail loves being active and wants someone to have fun with.

“I seem to enjoy life more when I’m with someone,” she said, continuing: “Someone to do stuff with, I’m quite an active person and I like going away. When you have someone, it’s an excuse to go away.”

What is Abigail’s Instagram?

You can find the news Love Island bombshell on Instagram @abigaillouiserawlings where she loves a selfie and posting pictures with her friends.

She also has an Instagram page dedicated to her work as a tatooist @abigaillouisetattoo.