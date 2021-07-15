How much does Laura Whitmore get paid for presenting Love Island?

Laura Whitmore previously hosted the winter edition of Love Island, and is back on our screens this summer, heading up the hit ITV2 reality dating show.

The 36-year-old television presenter has enjoyed a successful career since winning Pick Me MTV back in 2008.

Not only has she hosted the I'm A Celeb supplement show, Whitmore has appeared on Celebrity Juice and hosted ITV's Survival of the Fittest.

That said, her biggest TV gig to date is presenting the wildly popular dating show, Love Island.

Here, we reveal how much the star earns from the lucrative position!

What is Laura Whitmore's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Whitmore is estimated to be worth a whopping £10.7million.

How much does she get paid for Love Island?

In July, The Sun reported that the TV presenter was earning £600,000 to host Love Island 2021.

The newspaper also claims that Whitmore has appeared on screen for a total of 11 minutes and 51 seconds, and that so far she has been paid £50,000 a minute for her work on the show.

She does, of course, also host Aftersun on Sundays, which is an hour long.

What does Iain Stirling earn?

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling, who is married to Laura Whitmore and shares a baby girl with her, has been narrating Love Island since it began in 2015.

Not only is the funny guy estimated to be worth an eye-watering £3million, reports claim he earned £540,245 in annual profit in 2019 - of which, £100,000 was made from the ITV2 dating show.

