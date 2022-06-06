Where is Love Island 2022 filmed and where is the new villa located?

Here's where the new Love Island 2022 villa is located in Spain...

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably extremely excited about the brand new series of Love Island.

Joining Laura Whitmore in Spain this year is a brand new bunch of singletons hoping to find The One (and win £50,000).

But while there will be plenty of fire pit chats, brutal dumplings and awkward recouplings, one thing that has changed in the Love Island villa.

So, where is the new villa and what location is it in?

The Love Island villa is in Mallorca. Picture: ITV

Where is Love Island 2022 filmed?

Love Island is filmed in Mallorca, but the exact location hasn’t yet been revealed.

From 2017-2021, the villa was situated in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar on the East of the Island.

Take a look inside the new Love Island 2022 villa…

The new villa is said to be worth a whopping £2.57M and is bigger than the previous building.

In the six-bed rustic house, you can expect to see a huge bedroom packed with five double beds, as well as a large make up room for the contestants.

The Love Island villa 2022 is bigger than ever. Picture: ITV

It also has a 20m swimming pool and plenty of break out seating areas for the Islanders to gossip.

Obviously, the iconic firepit is back and bigger than ever, while there is also an outdoor kitchen.

The whole place is obviously rigged with cameras and microphones, as well as the return of the beach hut,

Speaking about some of the new designs, the executive producer Mike Spencer said: "This is the biggest bedroom we’ve had.

"So basically the idea behind this was we wanted to take it back to what it used to be in the early series where they're opposite each other. So yeah, it has that because I think there's so much more banter when you're cross and going to bed at night."