Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

2 February 2024, 16:38

Love Island All Stars Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank
Love Island All Stars has been drama and romance. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Which Love Island All Stars couples have split and who is still together?

Love Island All Stars has seen exes brought back together and former flames reigniting, as some of our favourite Islanders return to the Villa to find love.

Despite having no Casa Amor and a shorter running time than usual, there has been plenty of drama to keep us entertained. Iconic moments so far include Callum Jones, 27, and Molly Smith, 29, reuniting after their split, Toby Aromolaran, 24, choosing to couple up with Georgia Steel, 25, instead of Arabella Chi, 32, as well as Casey O'Gorman, 27, and Georgia Harrison, discussing the reason behind their break-up.

We've already seen some contestants leave South Africa and head back to the UK to explore their connections on the outside world, leading fans to wonder if any of them have remained in a relationship.

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together and who has split up?

The Love Island: AllStars cast with Maya Jama
The Love Island All Stars cast . Picture: ITV

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Demi Jones and Luis Morrison- Not Together

It appears that Demi Jones, 25, and Luis Morrison, 29, are seeing how their connection develops on the outside world, after being dumped from the Island.

During an interview on the Under The Duvet podcast, Demi gave fans an insight into her and Luis's relationship status, after it was rumoured he had a secret girlfriend.

The 25-year-old denied that Luis had a girlfriend, but stated: "I'm open to get to know him and whatever, but I've got my guard up."

The pair don't seem to be in a relationship at the moment, but watch this space.

Demi Jones and Luis Morrison on Love Island All Stars
Demi Jones and Luis Morrison were dumped from the island. Picture: ITV

Read more: How tall is Anton from Love Island All Stars? Height revealed

Read more: What happened between Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides? Their feud explained

Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank- Not Together

Hannah Elizabeth, 33, and Tyler Cruickshank, 29, looked like they were getting on like a house on fire during Love Island All Stars, but that all came crumbling down when Hannah suggested the pair were better off as friends.

Soon after this revelation, both Hannah and Tyler were dumped from the Island, deciding to leave the Villa as friends rather than lovers.

Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank kiss on Love Island
Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank left the Villa single. Picture: ITV

Liberty Poole and Mitch Taylor- Not Together

Liberty Poole, 25, and Mitch Taylor, 27, had an instant connection when they first met in the Villa.

Despite Liberty's ex Jake Cornish, 26, in the picture, the pair managed to build on their romantic feelings and eventually coupled up.

Things turned sour when Demi confessed that Mitch had branded her his 'number one girl', despite telling Liberty the same sentiment. Tensions between the pair continued to rise until they decided to call off their partnership before the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

Mitch and Liberty were then dumped from the island after receiving the lowest number of public votes.

Liberty Poole and Mitch Taylor on Love Island All Stars Villa
Liberty Poole and Mitch Taylor left the Love Island All Stars Villa single. Picture: ITV

Read more: When is Movie Night on Love Island All Stars?

Read more: Is there a Casa Amor in Love Island All Stars?

Read more: Love Island All Stars viewers can’t believe ‘age gap’ between Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran

