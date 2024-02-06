What time does Love Island First Look come out?

6 February 2024, 12:35

Love Island All stars Kaz Kawmi and Chris Taylor are shocked alongside a crying Georgia Steel
Love Island First Look is an important video to fans. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

What time is Love Island First Look released? Here is everything you need to know.

Love Island All Stars has kept us entertained for weeks as our favourite Islanders continue to stir up drama and chaos in the Villa.

So far we've seen arguments between Georgia Steel, 25, and pretty much everyone, after her comments regarding Callum Jones, 27, and Tom Clare, 24, were shown during the PDA awards. Josh Ritchie, 29, also found himself in hot water after his flirting with Joanna Chimonides, 27, became known, much to the disappointment of his partner Sophie Piper, 25.

With all this chaos happening, fans are keen to get ahead of the drama and find out what will be happening in upcoming episodes. Luckily, Love Island put out a First Look teaser clip which allows viewers to see what's to come in future episodes.

When is the Love Island First Look released? Everything you need to know.

Love Island All stars cast
Fans have been wondering when the Love Island First Look is released. Picture: ITV

What time does Love Island First Look come out?

The Love Island First Look tends to come out in the afternoon before the episode airs. The exact time the First Look is released changes daily, so fans are urged to check Love Island's social media pages for updates.

The Love Island First Look will show fans what they can expect to see in the upcoming episode.

The Love Island All Stars Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie shocked
The Love Island First Looks shows what is to come on the episodes. Picture: ITV

Where to watch the Love Island First Look

Fans can watch the Love Island First Look on Love Island's Instagram page and YouTube Channel.

The clips are usually around 1 minute 30 seconds long, however this varies day-to-day.

