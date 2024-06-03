Love Island star Sam Taylor's age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

By Hope Wilson

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island's Sam Taylor, from his age to his job, Instagram, tattoos and frightening car accident.

Love Island star Sam Taylor made an impact on his season 11 castmates from the get-go.

With loads of tattoos and plenty of humour, Sam is hoping to find his perfect partner in the villa and we can't wait to watch his journey on the show.

As his time on the show continues, fans have been wanting to get all the juicy gossip regarding Sam's life before Love Island.

How old is Love Island's Sam Taylor, where is he from, does he have Instagram, what is his job and was he in a car accident? Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Islander.

How old is Sam Taylor?

Love Island's Sam is 23-years-old and he feels like this is a great time to find his perfect match, revealing: "At this point in my life I just want the opportunity to find a real connection with someone.

"I’ve been looking for that connection for quite some time but I’ve never really found it, I’m hoping I find that spark in the Villa."

What is Sam Taylor's job?

Love Island star Sam is a hairdresser, however he doesn't believe people would think that's the job he does.

The 23-year-old revealed: "I’d say not to judge a book by its cover because how I look compared to what I do for work might not necessarily add up. You wouldn’t look at me as a tall guy covered in tattoos and think that I make girls' hair look pretty for a living."

What are Sam Taylor's tattoos?

Love Islander Sam has lots of tattoos, however it isn't clear if they have any meaning to the budding influencer.

Pictures of the star prior to entering the villa have shown Sam sporting a lobster, shark, hourglass and a bull skull as well as many more.

Was Sam Taylor in a car crash?

Prior to entering the villa, footage of Sam went viral when a car smashed into the salon he was working in. In the shocking video, a car can be seen crashing into the front of a hair salon, shattering the glass and frightening the customers.

Sam told the BBC at the time: "It was a shock to be doing a blow dry and have a car suddenly next to you. My client was getting ready for prom and was shaken up, but luckily no-one was hurt.

"I had a small piece of glass stuck in my leg and both police and fire attended. This is the second time. The salon needs protecting by bollards. It was lucky it didn't come any further in."

Where is Sam Taylor from?

Sam is from Chesterfield and he's hoping to bring some of his hometown charm with him to the villa.

He confessed: "My personality and chat, I’d like to think I’ve got lots of depth and substance which should hopefully help."

What is Sam Taylor's Instagram?

Fans can follow Sam on Instagram @samtaylorhair

He regularly shares pictures of his hairdressing clients as well as selfies.