Love Island star Sam Taylor's age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

3 June 2024, 20:50

Sam Taylor is looking for love on Love Island
Sam Taylor is looking for love on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@samtaylorhair/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island's Sam Taylor, from his age to his job, Instagram, tattoos and frightening car accident.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Sam Taylor made an impact on his season 11 castmates from the get-go.

With loads of tattoos and plenty of humour, Sam is hoping to find his perfect partner in the villa and we can't wait to watch his journey on the show.

As his time on the show continues, fans have been wanting to get all the juicy gossip regarding Sam's life before Love Island.

How old is Love Island's Sam Taylor, where is he from, does he have Instagram, what is his job and was he in a car accident? Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Islander.

Sam Taylor is looking for love on Love Island
Sam Taylor is looking for love on Love Island. Picture: ITV

How old is Sam Taylor?

Love Island's Sam is 23-years-old and he feels like this is a great time to find his perfect match, revealing: "At this point in my life I just want the opportunity to find a real connection with someone.

"I’ve been looking for that connection for quite some time but I’ve never really found it, I’m hoping I find that spark in the Villa."

What is Sam Taylor's job?

Love Island star Sam is a hairdresser, however he doesn't believe people would think that's the job he does.

The 23-year-old revealed: "I’d say not to judge a book by its cover because how I look compared to what I do for work might not necessarily add up. You wouldn’t look at me as a tall guy covered in tattoos and think that I make girls' hair look pretty for a living."

Watch Sam Taylor's Love Island introduction here:

Love Island - Meet Sam

What are Sam Taylor's tattoos?

Love Islander Sam has lots of tattoos, however it isn't clear if they have any meaning to the budding influencer.

Pictures of the star prior to entering the villa have shown Sam sporting a lobster, shark, hourglass and a bull skull as well as many more.

Was Sam Taylor in a car crash?

Prior to entering the villa, footage of Sam went viral when a car smashed into the salon he was working in. In the shocking video, a car can be seen crashing into the front of a hair salon, shattering the glass and frightening the customers.

Sam told the BBC at the time: "It was a shock to be doing a blow dry and have a car suddenly next to you. My client was getting ready for prom and was shaken up, but luckily no-one was hurt.

"I had a small piece of glass stuck in my leg and both police and fire attended. This is the second time. The salon needs protecting by bollards. It was lucky it didn't come any further in."

Sam Taylor is 23-years-old
Sam Taylor is 23-years-old. Picture: Instagram/@samtaylorhair

Where is Sam Taylor from?

Sam is from Chesterfield and he's hoping to bring some of his hometown charm with him to the villa.

He confessed: "My personality and chat, I’d like to think I’ve got lots of depth and substance which should hopefully help."

What is Sam Taylor's Instagram?

Fans can follow Sam on Instagram @samtaylorhair

He regularly shares pictures of his hairdressing clients as well as selfies.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Harriet Blackmore is a Love Island contestant

Love Island star Harriett Blackmore's age, job, ex-boyfriend, brother and Instagram revealed

Who was scouted and who applied for Love Island UK 2024?

Which Love Island cast members applied for the show and who was approached?

Nicole Samuel is part of the Love Island line-up

Love Island star Nicole Samuel's age, job and Instagram revealed

Munveer Jabbal is looking for love on Love Island

Love Island's Munveer Jabbal's age, job, Instagram and link to Piers Morgan uncovered

Mimii Ngulube stars on Love Island 2024

Love Island’s Mimii Ngulube’s age, job and Instagram revealed

Ronnie Vint is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island

Love Island star Ronnie Vint's age, Instagram, ex-girlfriend, football career and celebrity connections revealed

Samantha Kenny joins the cast of Love Island 2024

Love Island’s Samantha Kenny's age, job and Instagram revealed

Ayo Odukoya will be taking part in Love Island 2024

Love Island's Ayo Odukoya's height, age, job and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jess White joins the 2024 cast of Love Island series 11

Love Island’s Jess White’s age, job, weight loss and Instagram revealed

Ciaran Davies is looking for a partner on Love Island

Love Island's Ciaran Davies age, Instagram, rugby career and ex-girlfriend revealed

Sean Stone has joined the Love Island line-up

Love Island's Sean Stone's age, job, TikTok fame and ex-girlfriend revealed

Patsy Field is hoping find love on Love Island

Love Island star Patsy Field's age, job, Instagram and Erb's Palsy condition explained

Maya Jama has hosted four seasons of the reality dating show

How much is Maya Jama paid for hosting Love Island?

Trending on Heart

Olly Murs has spoken about his 15 year feud with his brother

Olly Murs shares heartbreaking update amid family feud with twin brother

Love Island All Stars Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Fans have been wondering how to watch Love Island

Is Love Island on tonight? Start date, time and channel revealed

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Inside Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with partner, kids and growing net worth
Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Charlie Ireland? Job, children and life away from Diddly Squat

Jeremy Clarkson's land value of Diddly Squat Farm has increased since 2008

How much did Jeremy Clarkson's farm, Diddly Squat, cost?

Clarkson's Farm Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with a digger

Is Clarkson's Farm real or scripted?

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed

Kaleb Cooper's net worth has been building since he made his debut on Clarkson's Farm three years ago

How much Kaleb Cooper is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

Lisa Hogan has amazed Clarkson Farm viewers with her work on the show

Who is Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan? Age, job, ex-husband and kids revealed

Ruth Langsford's net worth has been revealed

What is Ruth Langsford's net worth? Her earnings revealed amid split from Eamonn Holmes

Sue Radford is worth almost £1million

Sue Radford's net worth: How much money does the mum-of-22 and husband Noel make?

Clarkson's Farm stars Jeremy Clarkson

Where can I watch Clarkson's Farm and how many episodes are there in season 3?

MAFS Lucinda Light has revealed the financial troubles she faced before the show

Lucinda Light reveals she was ‘officially broke’ prior to MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight

Rosi Walden stars in Buying London

Buying London's Rosi Walden's age, net worth, Instagram and other TV roles revealed