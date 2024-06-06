How does Love Island's Uma Jammeh know Ayo Odukoya?

Ayo Odukoya and Uma Jammeh hinted that they may know each other. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

After surprising viewers last night, fans are convinced Uma Jammeh and Ayo Odukoya already know each other. But what happened between them? Here is all the goss on the newest Love Island pair.

Love Island new girl Uma Jammeh, 23, made her bombshell entrance in the villa last night and what a way to make an impression.

After kissing all of the boys– and making a cheeky comment to Joey Essex, 33– Uma selected Ayo Odukoya, 25, to join her in the hideaway, much to the disdain of Mimii Ngulube, 23.

After Ayo hinted that he knew Uma, fans have been wondering what the connection between the two is, and if they've already met on the outside world.

How do Uma Jammeh and Ayo Odukoya know each other? Here is everything we know about the Love Island pair.

Ayo Odukoya was shocked to see Uma Jammeh. Picture: ITV

Does Love Island's Uma Jammeh know Ayo Odukoya?

After making her entrance into the villa, viewers saw Uma pull Ayo into the hideaway, much to the shock of her fellow Islanders.

Upon making her decision, Ayo seemed surprised by Uma's entrance, commenting: "Oh my goodness darling, you're s******* me. Oh my word."

This led to the girls putting two and two together, and suspecting that Uma and Ayo may know each other from the outside world, with Samantha asking: "Do yous know each other?"

Ayo and Uma remained silent when posed the question, resulting in many fans suspecting the two share a history.

Uma Jammeh and Ayo Odukoya went into the hideaway together. Picture: ITV

It is unknown if Uma and Ayo actually know each other as they currently do not follow each other on Instagram.

However, the pair are both models. With Uma working with Pretty Little Thing and Ayo collaborating with bohooMAN, it is possible their paths may have crossed in the fashion world.

But even if they do know each other, it isn't clear if they share a romantic past, as Uma has previously stated that she has never been in a relationship before.

Prior to entering the villa, Uma revealed: "I've been single for my whole life, it’s about time I’m not single anymore. I’m ready for a boyfriend!"

Ayo Odukoya had been growing close to Mimii Ngulube. Picture: ITV

Fans had a mixed reaction to Uma's entrance, as many are rooting for Mimii and Ayo's budding relationship.

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their feelings, with one user writing: "The producer who sent in Uma knowing she has a history with Ayo? Yeah i just wanna talk real qui- #loveisland"

Another stated: "If Ayo falls for Uma and there’s a recoupling, Mimi might be going home y’all #loveIsland"

With third adding: "Uma is here to test if Ayo was just waffling to Mimi #loveIsland"