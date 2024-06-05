Love Island star Uma Jammeh's age, job, Instagram and Pretty Little Thing connection revealed

Uma Jemmah is a new Love Island arrival. Picture: Instagram/@umajammeh/ITV

By Hope Wilson

The next bombshell has entered the Love Island villa, so it's time to get all the juicy gossip on her. Here is everything you need to know about Uma Jammeh, from her age to her job, where she's from and whether she has Instagram.

Love Island's newest bombshell has been revealed and this time it's the stunning Uma Jammeh.

Earlier this week viewers were stunned to see Joey Essex, 33, rock up to the villa as a surprise entrant, however all eyes are set to be on Uma who has come in to stir things up.

As we've seen Mimii Ngulube, 24, and Ayo Odukoya, 25, grow close, will Uma rock their connection? Or will she be drawn to Ronnie Vint, 27, Munveer Jabbal, 30, Ciaran Davies, 21, or Sean Stone, 24? While we wait to find out, it's time to get to know Love Island's Uma a bit better.

How old is Love Island's Uma Jammeh, where is she from, what is her job, does she have Instagram and what is her connection with Pretty Little Thing? Here is everything you need to know about the bombshell.

Uma Jemmah is looking for love on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@umajammeh

How old is Love Island's Uma Jammeh?

Uma is 23-years-old and finally ready to find the love of her life.

Speaking prior to entering the villa, Uma said: "Now is a good time for me, I’m young. I’ve been single for my whole life, it’s about time I’m not single anymore. I’m ready for a boyfriend!"

Where is Love Island's Uma from?

Bombshell Uma is from Islington in North London and although she lives in the biggest city in the UK, Uma hasn't found her perfect match just yet.

Asked why she thinks she's still single, Uma replied: "I feel like I’ve been so unlucky in love! It’s all been underwhelming so far. I don’t know what the reason is, I think it’s them, as it can’t be me!"

Uma Jemmah is a Love Island bombshell. Picture: Instagram/@umajammeh

What is Uma Jemmah's job?

Love Island star Uma is a VIP host and model.

It also looks like the 23-year-old is a budding influencer as her Instagram suggests she has partnered with Pretty Little Thing in the past.

What is Love Island's Uma's Instagram?

Fans can follow Uma on Instagram @umajammeh.

She often shares images of nights out and travelling around the world.