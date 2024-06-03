Love Island's Sean Stone's age, job, TikTok fame and ex-girlfriend revealed

Sean Stone has joined the Love Island line-up. Picture: Instagram/@seanstone__/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Sean Stone will be entering the Love Island 2024 villa this year and it's time to get to know the new boy. From his age to his sweet shop, Instagram, TikTok fame and past relationships, here is all the info you need on the Islander.

Sean Stone may be a familiar face to Love Island viewers, as he has carved out a successful social media presence before taking a step into the villa.

As one of the 2024 cast members, Sean has certainly made an impression on viewers. The influencer went viral shortly before he made his TV debut after some eagle-eyed viewers noticed he may have accidentally confessed to cheating on his ex-girlfriend during his Love Island introduction video.

Despite this, we're excited to see what Sean has to offer during his time in Spain, and many fans are wanting to know a bit more about cheeky chap.

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island's Sean Stone, from his age to his job, Instagram, ex-girlfriend and all the gossip on those cheating allegations.

Sean Stone is looking for love on Love Island. Picture: ITV

How old is Sean Stone?

Sean is 24-years-old. Although he is young, the Love Island star is looking to find his soulmate in the villa, revealing: "I’ve always been one for relationships and when you have found someone you want to be with it’s the best feeling.

"Now is the perfect time, the one thing that is missing is my soulmate."

Where is Sean Stone from?

Love Island contestant Sean is from Hertford. It seems like he has close friendships with his pals from home, claiming that they can always rely on him when in need.

The 24-year-old confessed he is: "Very loving, caring and thoughtful. I’m the kind of guy that if you broke down on the motorway and needed your tyre changed, I’d be there at any time of night."

Sean Stone faced allegations he cheated on his ex-girlfriend. Picture: Instagram/@seanstone__

What is Sean Stone's job?

Sean is a sweet salesman and owns the company Sweet Delivery. The influencer created the brand during the Covid-19 pandemic and has continued to document his business journey on social media, gaining a loyal following.

Who is Sean Stone's ex-girlfriend?

Prior to entering the villa, Sean opened up about previously being in a four year relationship which ended seven months ago.

While the identity of Sean's ex isn't known, many fans suspect he may have cheated on her after the Islander revealed he had relations with one of his customers.

During his introduction video, Sean stated: "I've been running my business for three years now. I've actually had a one on one delivery before with a very sweet ending for someone."

Many fans put two and two together and concluded that Sean may have been unfaithful to his past girlfriend.

One user commented: "His last relationship was 4 years long… he’s been running his sweets business 3 years.. but one of his customers got the sweet D, this maths ain’t mathin either my mans lyin or he’s just outed himself."

Watch Sean Stone's Love Island introduction here:

What is Sean Stone's TikTok?

Love Island's Sean can be found on TikTok @mrseanstone. At the time of writing he has amassed 72,000 likes across his videos which often involved behind-the-scenes clips of his sweet company as well as day in the life videos.

What is Sean Stone's Instagram?

Fans can follow Sean on Instagram @seanstone__

He regularly shares images of his days out with friends as well as various holidays around the world.