Love Island's Sean Stone's age, job, TikTok fame and ex-girlfriend revealed

3 June 2024, 20:46

Sean Stone has joined the Love Island line-up
Sean Stone has joined the Love Island line-up. Picture: Instagram/@seanstone__/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Sean Stone will be entering the Love Island 2024 villa this year and it's time to get to know the new boy. From his age to his sweet shop, Instagram, TikTok fame and past relationships, here is all the info you need on the Islander.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sean Stone may be a familiar face to Love Island viewers, as he has carved out a successful social media presence before taking a step into the villa.

As one of the 2024 cast members, Sean has certainly made an impression on viewers. The influencer went viral shortly before he made his TV debut after some eagle-eyed viewers noticed he may have accidentally confessed to cheating on his ex-girlfriend during his Love Island introduction video.

Despite this, we're excited to see what Sean has to offer during his time in Spain, and many fans are wanting to know a bit more about cheeky chap.

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island's Sean Stone, from his age to his job, Instagram, ex-girlfriend and all the gossip on those cheating allegations.

Sean Stone is looking for love on Love Island
Sean Stone is looking for love on Love Island. Picture: ITV

How old is Sean Stone?

Sean is 24-years-old. Although he is young, the Love Island star is looking to find his soulmate in the villa, revealing: "I’ve always been one for relationships and when you have found someone you want to be with it’s the best feeling.

"Now is the perfect time, the one thing that is missing is my soulmate."

Where is Sean Stone from?

Love Island contestant Sean is from Hertford. It seems like he has close friendships with his pals from home, claiming that they can always rely on him when in need.

The 24-year-old confessed he is: "Very loving, caring and thoughtful. I’m the kind of guy that if you broke down on the motorway and needed your tyre changed, I’d be there at any time of night."

Sean Stone faced allegations he cheated on his ex-girlfriend
Sean Stone faced allegations he cheated on his ex-girlfriend. Picture: Instagram/@seanstone__

What is Sean Stone's job?

Sean is a sweet salesman and owns the company Sweet Delivery. The influencer created the brand during the Covid-19 pandemic and has continued to document his business journey on social media, gaining a loyal following.

Who is Sean Stone's ex-girlfriend?

Prior to entering the villa, Sean opened up about previously being in a four year relationship which ended seven months ago.

While the identity of Sean's ex isn't known, many fans suspect he may have cheated on her after the Islander revealed he had relations with one of his customers.

During his introduction video, Sean stated: "I've been running my business for three years now. I've actually had a one on one delivery before with a very sweet ending for someone."

Many fans put two and two together and concluded that Sean may have been unfaithful to his past girlfriend.

One user commented: "His last relationship was 4 years long… he’s been running his sweets business 3 years.. but one of his customers got the sweet D, this maths ain’t mathin either my mans lyin or he’s just outed himself."

Watch Sean Stone's Love Island introduction here:

Love Island - Meet Sean

What is Sean Stone's TikTok?

Love Island's Sean can be found on TikTok @mrseanstone. At the time of writing he has amassed 72,000 likes across his videos which often involved behind-the-scenes clips of his sweet company as well as day in the life videos.

What is Sean Stone's Instagram?

Fans can follow Sean on Instagram @seanstone__

He regularly shares images of his days out with friends as well as various holidays around the world.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Harriet Blackmore is a Love Island contestant

Love Island star Harriett Blackmore's age, job, ex-boyfriend, brother and Instagram revealed

Who was scouted and who applied for Love Island UK 2024?

Which Love Island cast members applied for the show and who was approached?

Nicole Samuel is part of the Love Island line-up

Love Island star Nicole Samuel's age, job and Instagram revealed

Munveer Jabbal is looking for love on Love Island

Love Island's Munveer Jabbal's age, job, Instagram and link to Piers Morgan uncovered

Mimii Ngulube stars on Love Island 2024

Love Island’s Mimii Ngulube’s age, job and Instagram revealed

Ronnie Vint is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island

Love Island star Ronnie Vint's age, Instagram, ex-girlfriend, football career and celebrity connections revealed

Samantha Kenny joins the cast of Love Island 2024

Love Island’s Samantha Kenny's age, job and Instagram revealed

Sam Taylor is looking for love on Love Island

Love Island star Sam Taylor's age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ayo Odukoya will be taking part in Love Island 2024

Love Island's Ayo Odukoya's height, age, job and Instagram revealed

Jess White joins the 2024 cast of Love Island series 11

Love Island’s Jess White’s age, job, weight loss and Instagram revealed

Ciaran Davies is looking for a partner on Love Island

Love Island's Ciaran Davies age, Instagram, rugby career and ex-girlfriend revealed

Patsy Field is hoping find love on Love Island

Love Island star Patsy Field's age, job, Instagram and Erb's Palsy condition explained

Maya Jama has hosted four seasons of the reality dating show

How much is Maya Jama paid for hosting Love Island?

Trending on Heart

Olly Murs has spoken about his 15 year feud with his brother

Olly Murs shares heartbreaking update amid family feud with twin brother

Love Island All Stars Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Fans have been wondering how to watch Love Island

Is Love Island on tonight? Start date, time and channel revealed

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Inside Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with partner, kids and growing net worth
Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Charlie Ireland? Job, children and life away from Diddly Squat

Jeremy Clarkson's land value of Diddly Squat Farm has increased since 2008

How much did Jeremy Clarkson's farm, Diddly Squat, cost?

Clarkson's Farm Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with a digger

Is Clarkson's Farm real or scripted?

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed

Kaleb Cooper's net worth has been building since he made his debut on Clarkson's Farm three years ago

How much Kaleb Cooper is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

Lisa Hogan has amazed Clarkson Farm viewers with her work on the show

Who is Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan? Age, job, ex-husband and kids revealed

Ruth Langsford's net worth has been revealed

What is Ruth Langsford's net worth? Her earnings revealed amid split from Eamonn Holmes

Sue Radford is worth almost £1million

Sue Radford's net worth: How much money does the mum-of-22 and husband Noel make?

Clarkson's Farm stars Jeremy Clarkson

Where can I watch Clarkson's Farm and how many episodes are there in season 3?

MAFS Lucinda Light has revealed the financial troubles she faced before the show

Lucinda Light reveals she was ‘officially broke’ prior to MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight

Rosi Walden stars in Buying London

Buying London's Rosi Walden's age, net worth, Instagram and other TV roles revealed