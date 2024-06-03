Love Island star Patsy Field's age, job, Instagram and Erb's Palsy condition explained

3 June 2024, 20:45

Patsy Field is hoping find love on Love Island
Patsy Field is hoping find love on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@patsylouu/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Patsy Field is set to light up Love Island 2024 with her fiery personality and loveable charm. Now it's time to get to know her a bit better, from her age to her job, Instagram and Erb's Palsy diagnosis, here is all the juicy gossip on the Islander.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island contestant Patsy Field is looking for Mr Right in the Love Island villa, but will she find him? Only time shall tell!

While we watch Maya Jama welcome Patsy and her fellow Islanders to the show, many of us have been wanting to get to know the class of 2024 a bit more.

Prior to appearing on our screens, Patsy opened up about her hopes of raising awareness for her disability Erb's Palsy, with lots of fans interested in learning more about her condition.

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island's Patsy Field from her age, to her job, Instagram and Erb's Palsy diagnosis.

Patsy Field is part of the Love Island 2024 line-up
Patsy Field is part of the Love Island 2024 line-up. Picture: ITV

How old is Patsy Field?

Patsy is 29-years-old, making her the eldest girl on Love Island 2024. The influencer now believes she's at the right age to settle down and find her perfect match, stating: "I’m finally ready to find a sexy man and I think Love Island may just have some nice hunky guys for me.

"I think now is the right time as I’ve got a few greys so I need to bag a man sooner rather than later."

Where is Patsy Field from?

Patsy hails from Orpington in London. She has a close relationship with her family and friends from home, revealing: "My friends would say that I’m the loudest person in the group, I’m the one who’s always up for doing a dare, they’d say I was the life and soul of the party.

"My family would say that I’m bossy and that it’s always my way or the highway, they’d say I rule the roost."

Patsy Field is the eldest female Love Islander
Patsy Field is the eldest female Love Islander. Picture: Instagram/@patsylouu

What is Erb's Palsy?

Patsy is the first Love Island contestant to have Erb's Palsy, a condition which affects the strength in her arm.

Speaking about her disability, Patsy disclosed: "I’ve got something very special about me which is my disability, it’s a condition I was born with called Ebs Palsy. It doesn't define who I am , but it makes me a little different, although I’ve learnt to get on with it and It’s never held me back."

Prior to entering the vila, the 29-year-old expressed that her condition developed when her mother was giving birth to her.

Patsy Field has Erb's Palsy
Patsy Field has Erb's Palsy. Picture: ITV

Speaking on social media, Pasty told her followers: "I was a normal, happy, healthy baby in my mama's womb and the hospital f***** up and gave me a disability, you f******. I should have been a cesarean birth, but the midwife thought she could do it and she couldn't... I was such a big baby, I was almost 11lb, a normal baby is like 7lb.

"I got stuck coming out of my mum... and they're pulling and pulling and pulling and in the process of yanking me out, they have done some damage.

"They snapped the nerve that sends messages down from my brain down my spine to my right arm, messages are trying to send, and this computer says no."

Watch Patsy Field's Love Island introduction here:

Love Island - Meet Patsy

What is Patsy Field's job?

Pasty is an office administrator, however despite her normal job, she does have some fun celebrity connections.

Her claim to fame story involves boxer Tyson Fury and some dodgy karaoke, with the Islander stating: "I’ve performed a duet with Tyson Fury! I was doing a season in Magaluf and we were both in the VIP area of a club and I got chatting to him and his friends.

"They were so lovely, we sang ‘Hold You’ by Gyptian and I rapped the Nicki Minaj verse, it was such a slay."

What is Patsy Field's Instagram?

Fans can follow Pasty on Instagram @patsylouu

The Love Island star regularly shares pictures of nights out and vacations abroad.

