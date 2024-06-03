Love Island’s Jess White’s age, job, weight loss and Instagram revealed

Jess White joins the 2024 cast of Love Island series 11. Picture: ITV/ Instagram: @jessamywhite

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island 2024’s Jess White is set to join the villa this June, but before the summer series kicks off, we want to get to know our islanders. So from her age and job to her pre-villa weight loss, who is Jess White?

Love Island 2024 Jess White has been announced to be entering the villa alongside 11 other intimidating beautiful islanders for the summer series of the reality dating show.

The villa is primed and ready after having an incredible facelift but don’t let that alarm you, the show you know and love will still be hosted by the also intimidatingly beautiful Maya Jama who will be returning for her fourth season.

With an eclectic mix of contestants this year, Jess is someone to keep your eye out for, or ear out as she’s a self-confessed loud woman. "When you’re a loud, outgoing woman, sometimes it can intimidate men - men don’t always want that," she revealed prior to entering the villa.

But who is Love Island’s Jess White? From her age, job and Instagram to her weight loss journey. Here’s what we know.

Jess White admits her loud personality sometimes intimates men. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island’s Jess White?

Jess White is 25 years old. She was reportedly born on May 5, 1999 which makes her Taurus.

Taurus gets along well with other earth signs like Virgo and Capricorn so she’ll have to keep an eye out for them in the villa.

Love Island's Jess White is 25 years old. Picture: Instagram: @jessamywhite

What is Love Island’s Jess White’s job?

Jess doesn’t seem to do anything by half measures and prior to being cast on Love Island 2024 she worked as a retail manager at Marks & Spencer.

Hailing from Stockport, the islander reportedly walked away from a big promotion with the chain giant when she heard the news of her casting.

Love Island's Jess White worked as a retail manager at Marks & Spencer. Picture: Instagram: @jessamywhite

Not only did she walk away but her choice to leave supposedly came as a surprise to her bosses as she didn’t reveal at the time why she had made her decision.

According to a source at the tabloids, her bosses "jumped through hoops" to promote her to Store Manager and "the news that Jess walked out on her huge promotion after a few weeks has really not gone down well with senior management," the insider claimed.

"She had been an exemplary worker and they had championed her and pushed for her to receive this new promotion," they went on to say, mentioning the upper level saw it as a 'kick in the teeth'."

Jess walked away from a job promotion to be on Love Island 2024. Picture: Instagram: @jessamywhite

How much weight did Jess White lose before Love Island 2024?

Jess didn’t specifically lose weight for the show, however, she went through an intense transformation in 2022, signing up for a fitness overhaul.

Determined to feel her best, the retail manager completed a six-month fitness overhaul with a female coach back in 2022.

Jess's personal trainer at the time posted about her success on Instagram showing the significant difference perseverance and consistency made in her workout routine.

After six months of training, the PT wrote: "Can’t tell you how proud I am of this girl! A few months in Jess was getting irritated that she didn’t get those QUICK results that fad diets often sell you.

"After her holiday she got straight back on it with her sessions & tracking and it’s all fallen into place. Consistency & self-discipline is key."

Jess went through an intense transformation in 2022. Picture: Instagram: @kbfiitness

What’s Jess White’s Instagram?

You can find Jess on Instagram with her handle @jessamywhite.

She often shares images of her nights out and travels around the world.