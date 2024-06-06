What days is Love Island on? The show's TV schedule revealed

The Love Island airing schedule has been announced. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

When does Love Island air, is it on Saturday and when does Aftersun start? Here is everything you need to know about the season 11 schedule.

Love Island has returned with a stunning cast and a gorgeous villa as we welcome season 11 to our screens.

Despite the summer 2024 series still in its infancy, we've already seen plenty of bombshells including celebrity contestant and two Islanders potentially sharing a history together.

With love triangles brewing between Ciaran Davies, 21, Harriett Blackmore, 24, and Nicole Samuel, 24, as well as Mimii Ngulube, 24, Uma Jammeh, 24, and Ayo Odukoya, 25, we can't wait for the next episodes to give us all the juicy gossip.

What days is Love Island on? Here is the show's schedule in full.

Fans have been wondering which days Love Island is on. Picture: ITV

What days is Love Island on?

Viewers can watch Love Island on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings at 9pm.

The run time of each episode varies, however each night Love Island will last between one hour to one and a half hours, depending on the content.

Typically the Love Island finale is the longest episode, and tends to air on a Monday.

Is Love Island on Saturday?

Love Island does not air on Saturday night and is instead replaced by Love Island: Unseen Bits, which gives fans a chance to recap the week, as well as viewing some behind-the-scenes clips.

Unseen Bits has aired since 2019, replacing Love Island: The Weekly Hot List which was shown between 2015-2018.

Love Island has never aired a new episode on Saturday, as this is usually a day of rest for the cast and crew.

Maya Jama hosts Love Island. Picture: ITV

When does Aftersun start?

Love Island Aftersun starts on Sunday the 4th of June at 10pm on ITV2.

Maya Jama, 29, hosts the recap show and is joined by panelists Sam Thompson, 31, and former Islanders Indiyah Polack, 25 and Amy Hart, 30.