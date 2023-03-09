Love Island's Amy Hart reveals baby's name and special meaning behind it

9 March 2023, 11:10

New mum Amy announced her baby son's name on Instagram.
New mum Amy announced her baby son's name on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@amyhartxo

New mum Amy introduced her tiny son to fans and explained why she chose his adorable name.

Love Island's Amy Hart has announced her newborn son's adorable name – and explained the special reason behind it.

The villa favourite, 30, welcomed her "dreamy baby boy" with partner Sam Rason into the world last week and has now officially introduced him to fans on social media.

Next to a peaceful photo of her tiny son snoozing on a pillow, the reality star wrote: "Stanley Samuel Giles Rason," followed by a blue heart.

New mum Amy then explained to her followers why she and her boyfriend had decided on the sweet moniker.

She continued: "Stanley: We loved the name and also Amy’s Grandad Geoffs middle name.

"Samuel: After @samuelrason obviously but also Amy's brother is Samuel too!

"Giles: Nanny and Grandads last name, hopefully he’ll inherit their love of shots!"

The Loose Women panelist also joked that baby Stanley would finally stop people speculating about whether her lips were real, writing: "A couple of hours old, Baby Stanley already got Mummy’s back to prove that Amy’s big lips are indeed genetic."

She also commented on the second snap of her newborn pulling a face at smitten dad Sam, adding: "When Daddy says he’s going home for the evening."

Amy has been keeping baby Stanley's name under wraps since he was born on 3rd March, but last night she teased the reveal to fans on her Stories.

"We will tell you his name today. It's not me dragging it out trying to be like suspense," she said, cradling her baby in her arms.

"It's because we just love it so much and it's got so much meaning that we thought it deserved its own post," she explained.

Just a day earlier, the doting parents shared a joint statement announcing the safe arrival of their little son, along with details of the long and painful birth.

Beside a series of intimate photos of the new family of three in hospital, Amy wrote: "Well…. 4 days of contractions at home (which everyone told us were braxton hicks… they weren’t), 4 very short hours in the delivery suite and 5 long days in hospital later, we are home with our dreamy baby boy born at 3.31am on 3/3/23 weighing 8lbs with the most beautiful head of hair (Amy would take the 9 months of reflux again) and we are so so in love.

"Proper introductions to come but now we’re home safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who sent their well wishes. We really appreciated it over the last few days [here’s a few delivery room snaps, can’t wait to show you his beautiful, non post birth swollen face]."

Amy has been dating boyfriend Samuel since 2021.
Amy has been dating boyfriend Samuel since 2021. Picture: Instagram/@amyhartxo

The former air hostess first announced she was expecting a baby on Loose Women back in August last year.

After meeting Sam, 33, in 2021, the couple quickly went from strength to strength.

However after finding out she could be at risk of fertility issues, Amy decided to freeze her eggs and planned to use IVF to have a baby with her boyfriend.

Despite her fears, the couple managed to get pregnant naturally and confessed the experience deepened their relationship.

"It has brought us closer together, we are both quite level-headed and we are both teaching each other different things, he's very organised and tidy and I'm really messy.

"He always says when the baby comes, we're going to have a lot more stuff. He's a big overthinker and he gets quite stressed and I'm teaching him."

