David Walliams ‘slid into Amy Hart’s DMs’ after Love Island heartbreak

23 July 2019, 11:09

David Walliams offered support to the Love Island star following her exit
David Walliams offered support to the Love Island star following her exit. Picture: PA/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Amy Hart is already making her fair share of celebrity friends, including comedian David Walliams.

Since leaving Love Island, Amy Hart has been welcomed into the showbiz world, hanging out with the likes of Ferne McCann, Emily Atack and the Loose Women panel.

The star’s fan base is growing, and Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams appears to be part of it.

In her interview with Grazia, they claim the actor privately messaged the blonde beauty on social media to show his support.

A source said that David’s message to Amy was “kind and supportive”.

READ MORE: Love Islander viewers left seething as Jordan's head is turned by India

Love Island star Amy Hart has found herself a new fan in David Walliams
Love Island star Amy Hart has found herself a new fan in David Walliams. Picture: PA

Earlier in the series, Amy admitted she had a “weird crush” on David.

She told her fellow Love Islanders that there is “something about him”.

However, Amy also added: "You’d never go there, obviously.”

The star has been on a rollercoaster journey since she entered the villa back in June.

Amy admitted she had a thing for David Walliams in the villa
Amy admitted she had a thing for David Walliams in the villa. Picture: PA

The air hostess thought she had found love with Curtis Pritchard, however, was left heartbroken after he ended their romance.

Shortly after their break-up, Amy decided to gracefully leave the villa, to give herself and Curtis time to move on.

Amy has since admitted to Heart that she is no longer watching the show.

Grazia magazine is out now.

