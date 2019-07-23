Love Island viewers left SEETHING as Jordan admits his head has been turned by India

Jordan has had his head turned by India. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Jordan only asked Anna to be his girlfriend days ago, but the Love Island star is now showing interest in new girl India.

Love Island have teased a very dramatic episode tonight, as the first look shows Jordan having a change of heart.

Jordan and Anna's relationship has gone from strength to strength over the past few weeks, with him even asking her to be his girlfriend in a recent episode.

However, it now appears Jordan's head has been turned.

In a first look from tonight's episode, Jordan can be seen having a chat with Curtis Pritchard, where he tells him: "I feel like over the past coupe of days I've had a few conversations with India."

Jordan turned to Curtis for advice about India. Picture: ITV

He continued: "I find myself looking forward to bumping into her in the villa, and having conversations with her.

"It's just made me sit back and think, you know."

In the scenes, Anna can then be seen looking over at the conversation, and say: "I've got a bad feeling."

Fans have been left furious at the star's change of heart.

Jordan only asked Anna to be his girlfriend earlier this week. Picture: ITV

One person commented on Twitter: "It's like Jordan doesn't like to see Ovie happy with a girl. First he steals Anna off of him, now he wants India?"

Another added: "BAFFLES ME how Jordan can plan a romantic tour and ask Anna to be his GF all the while reassuring her that he's into her just to find out he's got his eye on India....WTF #loveisland."

Others have accused Jordan for only being on the show for the money.

One fan's theory is that because he found himself in the bottom three with Anna, he had to do something dramatic, so he asked her to be his girlfriend.

Jordan tells Curtis he looks forward to seeing India. Picture: ITV

But after they were voted into the bottom three again, he's had a change of heart.

Watch Love Island tonight 9PM on ITV2 for all the drama.