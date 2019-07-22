Love Island fans baffled as they spot Chris wearing Ovie's durag

Chris was spotted wearing a durag. Picture: ITV

Love Island viewers spotted Chris Taylor sleeping in a purple durag during tonight's show.

Michael Griffiths and Francesca Allen were brutally dumped from the Love Island villa last night when a public vote left them in the bottom three.

But in the aftermath of the dramatic evening, fans of the show were distracted when they spotted something unexpected about Islander Chris Taylor.

As he lay in bed with partner Harley Brash, he seemed to be wearing a purple durag - a scarf worn on the head usually to protect a hairstyle.

This left ITV2 fans totally baffled, as they questioned whether Ovie Soko had leant his pal one of his own.

Um, why did Chris have a durag on ? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/0kSnTQKRbb — And thats on Periodt. (@LiamHammondd_) July 22, 2019

“Someone pls tell me why Chris has a durag on #LoveIsland,” one wrote.

Another asked: “Did Ovie give Chris a durag LMFAO #loveisland.”

While a third said: “Am I the only one that realised Chris was wearing Ovie’s durag to bed?”

And a fourth added: “Chris wants to BE Ovie.”

Chris wearing a durag has legit sent me 😂 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/uEM8QLS6DG — bronwyn (@bronwyn_oneill7) July 22, 2019

Why is Chris wearing a durag. I actually want to know what he is trying to do #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2dO55vpmbs — lactose intolerant. (@edvaniarcaianda) July 22, 2019

Elsewhere on the show, Chris and Harley headed out to make bread together on their first date.

And the pair seem to be moving fast, as 28-year-old Chris told his other half: “Before I came in here, I said I was looking for someone who I could be best friends with. And I think you’re that person.”

After admitting their feelings towards each other, the pair then went on to discuss their most embarrassing moments, biggest fears and favourite condiments.

Unfortunately, despite their adorable date, things soon got very awkward when the Islanders took part in the ‘Headlines challenge’ which saw them guess who a string of news headlines were about.

And when Chris incorrectly guessed that fans of the show wanted him and newbie India Reynolds to get together, it didn’t go down too well with Harley.

Speaking about Chris, she later confessed: “He [Chris] could have picked anyone! For him to have done that, it’s ridiculous.

“I understand it’s a game but it was his decision and it was who he thought were meant to be together and he decided to choose someone he used to like.” Awkward!

And Chris wasn't the only one targeted in the brutal game, as Molly-Mae Hague also got her fair share of drenching.

The social media star was left horrified when pal Curtis Pritchard correctly guessed the headline: “Love Island fans accuse 'bored' Molly-Mae of faking her love for Tommy.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut after the challenge, the 21-year-old admitted: “I’m definitely not bored. If people still think I’m fake at this point, what hope have I got?”

