Here's how Love Island's Chris Taylor is connected to Loose Women panelist Denise Welch

22 July 2019, 14:54

Chris Taylor has a surprising connection to Denise Welch. Picture: ITV/Getty

Chris Taylor is one of the newest Love Island 2019 contestants, and his humour has made him a huge hit with viewers.

The business development manager, 28, who is currently coupled up with Harley Brash, has a connection to Loose Women panelist Denise Welsh, 61 - here's how they know each other.

How is Chris Taylor connected to Denise Welch? Are they related?

Denise was engaged to Chris' dad when he was 19 years old, and he opened up about the surprising connection before he entered the villa - describing Denise as 'lovely'.

Chris recently entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell
Chris recently entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell. Picture: ITV

In his entry interview, he described the engagement as his 'claim to fame'.

He said: "My dad was engaged to Denise Welch when he was 19.

“They’re still good family friends. I’ve met her a few times, she’s lovely.”

Who is Denise Welch?

Denise is a presenter and actress who regularly appears on Loose Women as a panelist. She has also starred in Waterloo Road, Holby City, Eastenders and Doctors.

She has two sons - Matty, 30, and Louis, 18 - and Matty (Mathew Healy) is in the band The 1975.

Has Denise spoken about Chris Taylor going on Love Island?

After the news broke about Chris heading into the villa, she shared a screengrab of the headline alongside the caption: “I’m sort of in it then really!”

Who is Chris Taylor coupled up with on Love Island?

Denise is currently coupled up with Harley, who has a surprising family celebrity connection of her own...

