Love Island’s Belle launches glass of water at Molly-Mae's face as challenge takes nasty turn

Love Island fans want to know why Belle and Molly-Mae are feuding. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island’s latest challenge is set to leave some bad blood between the contestants.

Love Island has teased a potential fall-out between Belle Hassan and Molly-Mae Hague on tonight’s episode.

On last night’s teaser clip from the next episode, the Islanders can been seen playing a game, as they do on most days.

This challenge has the contestants fill in the blank names, as they guess which headlines are about who.

Love Island teased one of the headlines, which read: “Curtis Pritchard’s relationship with Maura is ‘staged and fake’ claim Love Island viewers after she falls for his ‘manly’ charms.”

Belle looked to be throwing the water with conviction in the teaser clip. Picture: ITV

The game sees the contestants guessing which headlines are about them. Picture: ITV

However, it was a clip of a moment between Belle and Molly-Mae which left fans questioning what has happened between the pair.

The teaser shows Belle throwing a drink over Molly-Mae, as part of the game, to which Molly looks reacts very badly to.

Fans took to Twitter to share their interest in the explosive moment, writing: “WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED WITH BELLE AND MOLLY MAE.”

Another added: “I know it will be part of a challenge but it looks like Belle threw that water at Molly with some conviction WHAT’S THE DRAMA???”

The game looks to have a huge impact soon the contestants. Picture: ITV

While the water-throwing may have been an innocent part of the game, Molly’s reaction has left fans wondering if there is more to their friendship.

The pair so far have never butted heads on the show, and have been focusing on their relationships, Belle with Anton and Molly-Mae with Tommy.

Watch Love Island tonight at 9PM on ITV2 to find out.