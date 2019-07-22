Caroline Flack 'snubs Francesca Allen on Love Island After Sun' after Harry Styles jibe

Caroline appeared to snub Francesca on After Sun last night. Picture: ITV

Eagle-eyed viewers noted that Caroline appeared to reject Francesca's hug on the Love Island spin-off show last night

Caroline Flack appeared to snub recently-dumped Love Island contestant Francesca Allen after interviewing her on After Sun last night.

The presenter, 39, walked away from Francesca, 23, after she stood up to hug her - and viewers were quick to note how awkward the exchange was.

caroline was like do u expect a hug after u called me a pedo #loveislandaftersun pic.twitter.com/JXZpyHNgMr — 🙄 (@ftbIink) July 21, 2019

One viewer tweeted: "I know Caroline saw that old pedo tweet from Francesca #LoveIslandAfterSun".

Another added: "Anyone else clock when Francescca stood up to hug Caroline or shake her hand or whatever n Caroline just walked straight passed [sic] her and saw doown on the other sofa that's for calling her a dirty pedo".

Did I just see Francesca expecting a hug from Caroline that she just brushed her off wtaf?! #loveisland — Fae (@fxeza) July 21, 2019

Anyone else clock when Francesca stood up to hug Caroline or shake her hand or whatever n Caroline just walked straight passed her and sat down on the other sofa🤣🤣🤣 that’s for calling her a dirty pedo #LoveIslandAftersun — Erin (@ErinEL_xo) July 21, 2019

This comes after it emerged Francesca called Caroline a 'dirty paedo' at Wireless Festival back in 2012 - soon after Caroline was romantically linked to Harry Styles.

An unearthed tweet sent from her friend Paige Banks reads: "Highligh of the dayyy seeing Caroline Flack and calling herrr a dirtyy pedo withhhh @francesca_allen hahaha (sic)."

After the tweet was unearthed, Francesca's rep said: "This was a historic tweet that has not come from Francesca directly.

The awkward exchange happened on After Sun last night. Picture: ITV

"Francesca can’t reply as she is in the villa but she would be mortified if she was judged based on the actions of a 16 year old friend.

"She has a lot of respect for Caroline and is looking forward to meeting her."

Caroline spoke out about the romance with Harry in her autobiography Storm In A C Cup, saying: "It began to go wrong when Harry was pictured coming out of my house one morning. And once that was out, it was open season.

"After that, anyone could say anything. In the street people started shouting at me 'paedophile' and 'pervert'.

"I've never felt I was much older than Harry. I still feel 18 and I probably act that way half the time.

"Although it was just a bit of fun we decided it was best to keep it to ourselves as we were both working for Simon Cowell."