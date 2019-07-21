Michael Griffiths wants to reconcile with Joanna Chimonides in wake of his Love Island dumping

21 July 2019, 21:59 | Updated: 21 July 2019, 22:05

Will Joanna take Michael back?
Will Joanna take Michael back? Picture: ITV

Michael Griffiths and Francesca Allen received the lowest number of public votes and have been dumped from the island

After a dramatic week in Love Island - that ultimately saw Amber Gill choose Greg O'Shea over Michael Griffiths in probably the tensest recoupling of the show's history - two islanders have been dumped.

Read more: Love Island's Danny Williams says Michael 'categorically doesn't fancy Amber'

In tonight's show, Michael Griffiths and Francesca Allen left the villa after finding themselves in the bottom three with Chris Taylor and Harley Brash and Anna Vikali and Jordan Hames.

There was a dumping in tonight's episode
There was a dumping in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

The pair coupled up out of necessity on Friday night's episode, after Amber picked Greg over Michael.

Their fellow islanders were tasked with deciding which of the bottom three couples should be allowed to stay, and all voted for Anna and Jordan, bar Ovie and India who opted for Chris and Harley.

Read more: Love Island's Danny Williams reveals that he's been DMing Yewande Biala

Speaking in his exit interview, Michael said that he didn't regret any of his couplings.

He said: I would never change any of the couplings I was in. Yewande helped me realise what a nice girl she was and we got on really well as time went on. I wouldn’t change anything with Amber and Joanna. I wanted to couple up with Joanna as the interest was there. And ending things in a couple with Francesca – I never realised how funny she was until that recoupling.

Michael and Francesca have left the villa
Michael and Francesca have left the villa. Picture: ITV

And speaking about the potential for a reconciliation with Joanna, he said: "I’m going to try and talk to Joanna but I know that she’ll have seen what’s gone on and I hope she understands I needed to make up to Amber. There was always going to be a natural draw between me and Amber because of how friendly we were. I did think about Joanna every day that she wasn’t there. She was always on my mind and I will try to speak to her."

Also on tonight's episode, Jordan and Anna went official, with Jordan saying: “I want the boys’ opinion. I want to ask Anna to be my chick! I want to make a gesture now and it’ll be special and something we can remember.”

Jordan asked Anna to be his girlfriend
Jordan asked Anna to be his girlfriend. Picture: ITV

The boys encourage Jordan to pop the question to Anna, and he took her on a romantic tour of the villa where they'd made memories.

Read more: Lucie Donlan WON'T be staying in touch with the Love Island girls because she 'can't trust them'

He then told her: “I’ve never trusted anyone as much as I’ve trusted you. I am amazed by you. I feel like I’m falling for you.” He then asks “I wanted to ask you to be my girlfriend.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ulrika

Will Ulrika Jonsson appear in this year's I'm a Celebrity?

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner bares all to promote acne-targeting skin-care brand
Olivia Atwood Love Island

Love Island: Michael is using Amber to get to the final, says Olivia Attwood
Love Island Joanna

'Good on you!' Love Island Michael's ex Joanna is ‘proud’ of Amber for not taking him back
Love Island's Belle revealed her dad is a famous actor

Who is Tamer Hassan? Love Island’s Belle Hassan reveals dad as film star from EastEnders and Game Of Thrones

Trending on Heart

Home is where the heart is for Steph Waring

Inside Hollyoaks star Steph Waring's incredible Cheshire home

Celebrities

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed their daughter Mia on 4 July but Gemma have since gone on to share details of her traumatic birth

Gemma Atkinson could have died during childbirth after suffering major haemorrhage

Celebrities

Half of Strictly Come Dancing's presenting duo, Claudia Winkleman admits that "she never takes her make-up off"

Claudia Winkleman confesses she 'NEVER takes her make-up off'

Celebrities

Prince Harry Ellie Goulding

Prince Harry's ex Ellie Goulding invites William and Kate to her wedding but will the Sussexes be there?

Royals

Love Island fans were over the moon with Amber's decision

Love Island fans SHOCKED as Amber picks Greg over Michael in dramatic recoupling