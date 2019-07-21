Michael Griffiths wants to reconcile with Joanna Chimonides in wake of his Love Island dumping

Will Joanna take Michael back? Picture: ITV

Michael Griffiths and Francesca Allen received the lowest number of public votes and have been dumped from the island

After a dramatic week in Love Island - that ultimately saw Amber Gill choose Greg O'Shea over Michael Griffiths in probably the tensest recoupling of the show's history - two islanders have been dumped.

In tonight's show, Michael Griffiths and Francesca Allen left the villa after finding themselves in the bottom three with Chris Taylor and Harley Brash and Anna Vikali and Jordan Hames.

There was a dumping in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

The pair coupled up out of necessity on Friday night's episode, after Amber picked Greg over Michael.

Their fellow islanders were tasked with deciding which of the bottom three couples should be allowed to stay, and all voted for Anna and Jordan, bar Ovie and India who opted for Chris and Harley.

Speaking in his exit interview, Michael said that he didn't regret any of his couplings.

He said: I would never change any of the couplings I was in. Yewande helped me realise what a nice girl she was and we got on really well as time went on. I wouldn’t change anything with Amber and Joanna. I wanted to couple up with Joanna as the interest was there. And ending things in a couple with Francesca – I never realised how funny she was until that recoupling.

Michael and Francesca have left the villa. Picture: ITV

And speaking about the potential for a reconciliation with Joanna, he said: "I’m going to try and talk to Joanna but I know that she’ll have seen what’s gone on and I hope she understands I needed to make up to Amber. There was always going to be a natural draw between me and Amber because of how friendly we were. I did think about Joanna every day that she wasn’t there. She was always on my mind and I will try to speak to her."

Also on tonight's episode, Jordan and Anna went official, with Jordan saying: “I want the boys’ opinion. I want to ask Anna to be my chick! I want to make a gesture now and it’ll be special and something we can remember.”

Jordan asked Anna to be his girlfriend. Picture: ITV

The boys encourage Jordan to pop the question to Anna, and he took her on a romantic tour of the villa where they'd made memories.

He then told her: “I’ve never trusted anyone as much as I’ve trusted you. I am amazed by you. I feel like I’m falling for you.” He then asks “I wanted to ask you to be my girlfriend.”