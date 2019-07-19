Love Island's Danny Williams says Michael 'categorically doesn't fancy Amber'

Danny has spoken out about their relationship. Picture: ITV/Heart

Speaking before Michael made the shocking revelation that he's still into Amber, Danny claimed the opposite...

The entire nation is waiting with baited breath to find out whether Amber Gill will pick Michael Griffiths or Greg O'Shea in tonight's episode of Love Island.

Michael shocked us all when he did probably the biggest u-turn of the show ever and told Amber he liked her, despite repeatedly denying it since returning back from Casa Amor with Joanna Chimonides.

Heart.co.uk caught up with his ex-co stars Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane before Michael made his revelation, and they insisted that he doesn't have feelings for her.

Danny said: "Michael categorically does not like Amber in a romantic sense. I think he's got a really good friendship with her, and I'm glad they've patched things up as friends.

Amber has a big decision to make tonight... Picture: ITV

"But Michael does not want to get back with Amber. They're making it a thing when it's not a thing. I think the girls in the villa are hyping it up and trying to make her believe that it is a thing, and she's going to disappoint herself when it doesn't work out."

And Jourdan added: "There was no other way he could have told her other than the ruthless way he told her on the beanbags - because he said it in so many ways and all the girls were like 'I see the way he looks at you'.

"He might still find her attractive, but that does not mean he wants to be with her. He might have made things worse by not leaving with Joanna, but he does not want to be with Amber. That's not happening."

