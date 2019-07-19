Anton's mum has joined Instagram - but awkwardly hasn't followed Belle
19 July 2019, 12:26
The Scottish hunk's mum joined Instagram less than a day ago and already has tens of thousands of followers
Anton Danyluk's mum, Sherie-Ann has joined Instagram and is already a huge hit, boasting over 12k followers.
However, she VERY awkwardly doesn't follow Belle Hassan - despite following a couple of the other islanders such as Anton's ex, Elma!
The Love Island star's mum is known for shaving the gym-owner's bum and has added a funny video as her first post, introducing herself and holding up a razor.
She explains that she's decided to set up an Instagram page for everyone who's a fan of her son, and explains they're in for a treat.
Many have commented calling her "an absolute legend" and saying "what a woman".
Others have compared the two's likeness, saying Anton looks just like his mum.
Sherie-Ann has even added a cheeky peach in her bio - presumably a nod to the bum-shaving.
She's followed only eight accounts, with ex-islanders Joe Garrett, Elma Paza, Callum MacLeod and Dom Lever from 2017's series in the mix.
They've all given the account a shoutout on their personal Instagram stories, as well as Anton having a post on his grid urging people to follow Sherie-Ann's account
She can be followed at @sherieanndanyluk