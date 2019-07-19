Anton's mum has joined Instagram - but awkwardly hasn't followed Belle

19 July 2019, 12:26

Anton's mum already has over 12k followers
Anton's mum already has over 12k followers. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The Scottish hunk's mum joined Instagram less than a day ago and already has tens of thousands of followers

Anton Danyluk's mum, Sherie-Ann has joined Instagram and is already a huge hit, boasting over 12k followers.

However, she VERY awkwardly doesn't follow Belle Hassan - despite following a couple of the other islanders such as Anton's ex, Elma!

The Love Island star's mum is known for shaving the gym-owner's bum and has added a funny video as her first post, introducing herself and holding up a razor.

She explains that she's decided to set up an Instagram page for everyone who's a fan of her son, and explains they're in for a treat.

Many have commented calling her "an absolute legend" and saying "what a woman".

Others have compared the two's likeness, saying Anton looks just like his mum.

Sherie-Ann has even added a cheeky peach in her bio - presumably a nod to the bum-shaving.

She's followed only eight accounts, with ex-islanders Joe Garrett, Elma Paza, Callum MacLeod and Dom Lever from 2017's series in the mix.

Anton's mum doesn't follow Belle
Anton's mum doesn't follow Belle. Picture: Instagram

They've all given the account a shoutout on their personal Instagram stories, as well as Anton having a post on his grid urging people to follow Sherie-Ann's account

She can be followed at @sherieanndanyluk

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Danny and Yewande were coupled up on this series of Love Island

Love Island's Danny Williams reveals that he's been DMing Yewande Biala
Miranda is returning to our screens later this year

BBC comedy Miranda set to return to TV for 10th anniversary special later this year
Amber has a big decision to make

Who will Amber choose? Body language expert reveals whether the Love Island star will pick Michael or Greg
Vicky Pattison has announced she's joining the Celebrity Coach Trip line-up for 2019.

Celebrity Coach Trip line-up revealed as Vicky Pattison and Love Island stars join show
Is there really a ghost in the Love Island villa?

Love Island’s Joanna reveals the villa is HAUNTED as she claims contestants saw a ghost

Trending on Heart

The married couple fell in love with Keneshia (centre)

Kinky married couple become 'throuple' after falling for same woman they met on Tinder

Lifestyle

A mum was fined for taking her kids out of school

Mum fined £800 for taking children out of school to celebrate beating cancer

Lifestyle

Molly has been accused of sabotaging her friend's romance

Molly-Mae accused of 'sabotaging' Amber's romance to nab £50k Love Island prize
InTheStyle have jumped on the Ovie bandwagon

InTheStyle are selling T-Shirts inspired by Love Island's Ovie and we are obsessed
Cats boasts an all-star cast including Taylor Swift, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson.

When is the new Cats movie out, who's in the cast with Taylor Swift and Idris Elba, and what's the trailer?