Love Island's Danny Williams reveals that he's been DMing Yewande Biala

Danny and Yewande were coupled up on this series of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Danny was originally coupled up with Yewande in this series of Love Island but left her for Arabella

Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane were recently dumped from the Love Island villa after receiving the least amount of public votes, but are nevertheless going strong as a couple.

Read more: Who will Amber choose? Body language expert reveals whether the Love Island star will pick Michael or Greg

During a chat with Heart.co.uk, the pair, who got together in Casa Amor, confirmed they are officially boyfriend and girlfriend - and Danny also revealed that there's no bad blood between he and his Love Island ex Yewande Biala.

"I reached out to her on Instagram four of five days ago," he told us. "I said: 'I hope there's no hard feelings'. I'm going to see her at the reunion. I've still got a tonne of respect for her, and just wished her all the best. And she just had a similar response back - she said no hard feelings, hope you're all good, and wish you all the best back."

Danny and Yewande were originally coupled up on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Jourdan and Danny also spoke out on claims they were edited out of the show in their final week, with Jourdan saying: "In our last week while we were coupled up we had zero problems, zero drama, got on with everyone so it was no surprise that we weren't in it when we weren't causing any issues. We were spending time alone."

Danny and Jourdan got together in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Danny then added: "Now we're back home and watching it, I can't imagine us being there now. It seems like it's changed so much. I dont know where we'd fit in now. We're not part of the script."

Read more: Anton's mum has joined Instagram - but awkwardly hasn't followed Belle

And Jourdan said: "I know it was our time to go. I can't imagine us still being there and coming out now. I just feel like it gives you more window of opportunity for things to go wrong for you if you're still in there.

"We didn't have any issues, and I feel like we'd have ended up having some we didn't need to have if we were still there, so i think it was the perfect time to leave."